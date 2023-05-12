Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 12 May 2023: Islamabad HC Grants Ex-PM Imran Khan 2-week Bail in Graft Case

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 12 May 2023: Islamabad HC Grants Ex-PM Imran Khan 2-week Bail in Graft Case

For 12th May 2023
By News18/ Updated: May 12, 2023, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 12 May 2023: Islamabad HC Grants Ex-PM Imran Khan 2-week Bail in Graft Case

  • May 13, 2023 00:04 (IST)

    NIA Files Supplementary Charge Sheet in Mundra Port Narcotics Case

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed its third supplementary charge sheet in the Mundra Port drugs haul case related to the seizure of 2,988 kg heroin in 2021, an official said.

    With this, a total of 42 individuals and seven firms have so far been charge-sheeted in the case which was initially registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Gandhidham unit, Gujarat, on September 13, 2021.

    READ FULL STORY
  • May 12, 2023 23:00 (IST)

    CHINA - CHINA TO SEND DIPLOMAT TO UKRAINE

    • RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: CHINA TO SEND SPECIAL ENVOY
    • CHINA TO SEND SPL ENVOY ON ‘PEACE’ MISSION
    • CHINA AIMS TO INITIATE DIALOGUE
  • May 12, 2023 22:50 (IST)

    PAKISTAN - PAK ON BOIL:MARYAM SHARIF SLAMS PAK CHIEF JUSTICE

    • May 12, 2023 22:45 (IST)

      MANIPUR VIOLENCE - MANIPUR: TRIBAL LEADERS TAKE A STAND

      • STATE NOT SAFE FOR US: TRIBAL LEADERS
      • TRIBAL LEADERS DEMAND FOR A SEPARATE ADMINISTRATION
    • May 12, 2023 17:40 (IST)

      CBI Registers Corruption Case Against Sameer Wankhede, Raids His Residence

      The CBI has registered a corruption case against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede who was leading the investigation in a case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

      Searches are underway at his residence in Andheri and other premises in Mumbai.

       

      READ FULL STORY
    • May 12, 2023 17:30 (IST)

      MUMBAI - MAHA: CBI REGISTERS CASE AGAINST SAMEER WANKHEDE

      • CBI RAIDS UNDERWAY AT 29 LOCATIONS ACROSS INDIA
      • SAMEER WANKHEDE AND 4 OTHERS BOOKED
      • ARYAN KHAN CASE: WANKHEDE ACCUSED OF EXTORTION
      • HE WAS NCB MUMBAI CHIEF DURING ARYAN KHAN CASE
      • RAIDS IN MUMBAI, DELHI RANCHI AND KANPUR
    • May 12, 2023 17:05 (IST)

      GYANVAPI CASE - GYANVAPI CASE: COURT ALLOWS TO CONDUCT SURVEY

      • SCIENTIFIC SURVEY OF ‘SHIVLING’ ALLOWED
    • May 12, 2023 15:00 (IST)

      SHEHBAZ - SHEHBAZ SHARIF: IMRAN WANTED PAK TO DEFAULT

      • PAK PM: ENTIRE COUNTRY SUFFERED BECAUSE OF IMRAN
      • PAK PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF NEWS BRIEFING
    • May 12, 2023 15:00 (IST)

      PAKISTAN - PTI GIVES CALL FOR NATIONWIDE STIR IN PAK

      • IMRAN KHAN IS LYING TO PEOPLE OF PAK: SHEHBAZ
    • May 12, 2023 14:57 (IST)

      Delhi Govt Moves SC Over Centre's Non-Compliance of Services Secretary Transfer, Warns of Contempt

      The AAP-led Delhi government on Friday approached the Supreme Court alleging that the Centre is not complying with its order to transfer the services secretary and in violation of the apex court’s ruling granting the government control over its officers a day earlier. The Delhi government has warned that the Centre’s non-compliance could amount to contempt of court.

    • May 12, 2023 14:45 (IST)

      THE KERALA STORY - 'THE KERALA STORY' ROW: HEARING IN SC BEGINS

      • SC: WE’LL ISSUE NOTICE TO WEST BENGAL GOVT
    • May 12, 2023 14:35 (IST)

      TAMIL NADU - A DAY AFTER PTR REMOVED FROM FINANCE MINISTRY

      • A DAY AFTER PTR REMOVED FROM FINANCE MINISTRY
      • T.N BJP CHIEF SAYS, ‘DMK FILES IS THE REASON’
      • ‘DMK FILES’ FALLOUT: TN BJP CHIEF QUESTIONS DMK
    • May 12, 2023 14:15 (IST)

      PAK - FMR CM SIDDU CALLS MANY NETAS AT RESIDENCE

      • May 12, 2023 14:10 (IST)

        K'TAKA - BATTLE FOR K'TAKA: CONG MEET CONTINUES IN B'LURU

        • KHARGE CALLS SURJEWALA, DK SHIVAKUMAR FOR MEET
      • May 12, 2023 14:00 (IST)

        PAK - VISUALS FROM INSIDE PAKISTAN PARLIAMENT

        • May 12, 2023 13:55 (IST)

          JDS - JDS NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON TANVEER AHMED SPEAKS OUT

          • JDS: HAVE DECIDED ON WHOM TO FORM GOVT WITH
          • JDS: WILL DECLARE WHEN APPROPRIATE TIME COMES
        • May 12, 2023 12:10 (IST)

          PAKISTAN - VISUALS OF IMRAN KHAN REACHING ISLAMABAD HC

          • IMRAN CAN’T BE ARRESTED TILL MAY 17: PAK COURT
          • IMRAN KHAN LEAVES ISLAMABAD HIGH COURT
          • IMRAN KHAN IS BEING SHIELDED: MARYAM SHARIF
        • May 12, 2023 12:05 (IST)

          YOGI - ENTIRE UTTAR PRADESH CABINET WATCHES FILM

          • U.P CM YOGI WATCHES ‘THE KERALA STORY’
        • May 12, 2023 11:45 (IST)

          PM - PM: EARLIER,TEACHERS USED TO FACE RESOURCE CRISIS

