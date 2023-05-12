Breaking News Live Updates - 12 May 2023: Islamabad HC Grants Ex-PM Imran Khan 2-week Bail in Graft Case

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed its third supplementary charge sheet in the Mundra Port drugs haul case related to the seizure of 2,988 kg heroin in 2021, an official said.
With this, a total of 42 individuals and seven firms have so far been charge-sheeted in the case which was initially registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Gandhidham unit, Gujarat, on September 13, 2021.
The CBI has registered a corruption case against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede who was leading the investigation in a case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.
Searches are underway at his residence in Andheri and other premises in Mumbai.
The AAP-led Delhi government on Friday approached the Supreme Court alleging that the Centre is not complying with its order to transfer the services secretary and in violation of the apex court’s ruling granting the government control over its officers a day earlier. The Delhi government has warned that the Centre’s non-compliance could amount to contempt of court.
