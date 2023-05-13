Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 13 May 2023: Karnataka Done & Dusted, Congress Faces New Dilemma as Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar Race for CM Hots Up

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 13 May 2023: Karnataka Done & Dusted, Congress Faces New Dilemma as Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar Race for CM Hots Up

For 13th May 2023
By News18/ Updated: May 13, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • May 13, 2023 15:07 (IST)

    Karnataka Done & Dusted, Congress Faces New Dilemma as Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar Race for CM Hots Up

    The real battle for the Congress begins now as it faces the tough task of deciding its chief minister. So far, there are two top contenders — former chief minister and old warhorse Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief and trouble-shooter DK Shivakumar.

    The comparison to Rajasthan cannot be missed when Sachin Pilot was the state Congress chief for almost four years and took the credit for the party’s win. However, Ashok Gehlot was the former chief minister and the party felt he had the support of majority MLAs and should be made the CM with Pilot as his deputy. Pilot had the backing of the Gandhis but that was not good enough to ensure that he became the chief minister. READ MORE

  • May 13, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - IN GUJARAT, SHARED A SPL BOND WITH TEACHERS: PM

    • PM: SEPARATE TOILETS FOR TRIBAL GIRLS IN SCHOOLS
    • SCIENCE IS BEING TAUGHT IN SCHOOLS FOR TRIBALS:PM
    • GUJARAT EDUCATION SECTOR TRANSFORMED: PM MODI
    • TRANSITION IN EDUCATION IN 21ST CENTURY: PM MODI
    • SEVERAL INFRA CHALLENGES EXISTED EARLIER: PM MODI
    • NEW CONFIDENCE AND ENERGY IN TODAY’S YOUTH: PM MODI
    • A TEACHER CAN GUIDE STUDENTS ON RIGHT PATH:PM
    • BIG DEVELOPMENT PUSH IN GANDHINAGAR, GUJARAT
  • May 13, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM: EARLIER,TEACHERS USED TO FACE RESOURCE CRISIS

    • May 13, 2023 05:55 (IST)

      KARNATAKA - POLL PANEL DISMISSES CONG 'CONCERNS' ON EVMs

      • FALSE INFO, RUMOUR MONGERING ON EVMs: EC
      • REVEAL SOURCES OF INFO, POLL PANEL TELLS CONGRESS
    • May 13, 2023 05:55 (IST)

      CHINA - CHINA TO SEND DIPLOMAT TO UKRAINE, RUSSIA

      • RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: CHINA TO SEND SPECIAL ENVOY
      • CHINA TO SEND SPL ENVOY ON ‘PEACE’ MISSION
      • CHINA AIMS TO INITIATE DIALOGUE

