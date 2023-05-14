Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 14 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com: 'Not PM Modi's Defeat': Basavaraj Bommai Says 'Anti-incumbency' Behind BJP's Outster in Karnataka

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 14 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com: 'Not PM Modi's Defeat': Basavaraj Bommai Says 'Anti-incumbency' Behind BJP's Outster in Karnataka

For 14th May 2023
By News18/ Updated: May 14, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 14 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com: 'Not PM Modi's Defeat': Basavaraj Bommai Says 'Anti-incumbency' Behind BJP's Outster in Karnataka

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • May 14, 2023 15:25 (IST)

    DKS - AHEAD OF CRUCIAL CLP MEETING TO PICK CM

    • DKS’ OUTREACH TO LINGAYAT COMMUNITY
    • DKS LIKELY TO VISIT SIDDAGANGA MUTT
    • LIKELY TO MEET LINGAYAT SEERS IN TUMAKURU
  • May 14, 2023 15:23 (IST)

    'Not PM Modi's Defeat': Basavaraj Bommai Says 'Anti-incumbency' Behind BJP's Outster in Karnataka

    Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accepted anti-incumbency in the state as one of the reasons for BJP’s defeat. A day after Congress decimated the Bharatiya Janata Party, winning 136 seats, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while speaking of the defeat, pointed out that anti-incumbency, along with other multiple factors, led to he defeat of the saffron camp in Karnataka.

  • May 14, 2023 15:20 (IST)

    CONG - INDEPENDENT MLA EXTENDS SUPPORT TO KARNATAKA CONG

    • MLA FROM HARAPANAHALLI ASSEMBLY EXTENDS SUPPORT
  • May 14, 2023 14:31 (IST)

    Karnataka Cadre IPS Officer Praveen Sood Appointed as New Director of CBI

    The Central government has appointed Praveen Sood, a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

    READ FULL STORY
  • May 14, 2023 13:50 (IST)

    KARNATAKA - MEGA SCOOP ON CONGRESS' CHIEF MINISTER RACE

    • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES DKS CAMP’S GAME PLAN
    • DKS CAMP CLAIMS SUPPORT OF VOKKALIGAS & LINGAYATS
    • VOKKALIGAS WANT DKS AS CM: SOURCE IN DKS CAMP
    • SOURCE IN DKS CAMP: PARTY HAS 29 NEW VOKKALIGA MLAs
  • May 14, 2023 13:30 (IST)

    CONGRESS - MEGA SCOOP AHEAD OF CONG CLP MEETING

    • OBSERVERS: SUSHILKUMAR SHINDE, JITENDRA SINGH
    • CONG ALSO PICKS DEPPAK BABBARIA AS OBSERVER
    • CONG HIGH COMMAND PICKS 3 OBSERVERS AHEAD OF MEET
  • May 14, 2023 13:25 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM VISITS JANA SHAKTI EXHIBITION IN DELHI

    • EXHIBITION SHOWCASES ‘MANN KI BAAT’ THEMES
    • PM MODI INTERACTS WITH ARTISTS IN EXHIBITION
  • May 14, 2023 10:45 (IST)

    RAJASTHAN - R'STHAN CONG RUMBLE: CM GEHLOT Vs PILOT

    • I HAVE NO LINKS TO VASUNDHARA RAJE: GEHLOT
    • CONG INFIGHTING IN RAJASTHAN ESCALATES
    • PILOT SLAMS GEHLOT:WHY NO ACTION AGAINST RAJE?
  • May 14, 2023 09:05 (IST)

    KARNATAKA - 'SIDDA NEXT K'TAKA CM' POSTER EMERGES

    • May 14, 2023 08:35 (IST)

      JAMMU & KASHMIR - ANANTNAG ENCOUNTER UPDATE: HIDEOUT BUSTED

      • TERRORISTS ESCAPE,SEARCH OPERATIONS UNDERWAY
      • INSIDE VISUALS OF HIDEOUT THAT WAS BUSTED BY POLICE
      • NEWS18 ACCESSES IMAGES OF TERRORISTS’ HIDEOUT
    • May 14, 2023 08:20 (IST)

      IMRAN KHAN - IMRAN KHAN HITS OUT AT PAKISTAN ARMY

      • May 14, 2023 07:35 (IST)

        KARNATAKA - BJP CANDIDATE WINS IN JAYANAGAR, KARNATAKA

        • SEEK DY CM POST FOR A MUSLIM CANDIDATE
      • May 14, 2023 07:25 (IST)

        J&K - MEGA CRACKDOWN ON TERRORISTS CONTINUES

        • May 14, 2023 07:05 (IST)

          MAHARASHTRA - VIOLENT CLASH BREAKS OUT IN MAHARASHTRA

          • CLASH BETWEEN 2 GROUPS IN AKOLA AREA OF MAHA
          • SECTION 144 IMPOSED IN NEARBY AREAS

        Read more

        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.