Breaking News Live Updates - 15 May 2023: Sameer Wankhede Case | KP Gosavi Conspired to Extort Rs 25 Crore from Aryan Khan, Says CBI FIR

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 15 May 2023

For 15th May 2023
By News18/ Updated: May 15, 2023, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 15 May 2023

  • May 15, 2023 20:00 (IST)

    K'TAKA - DK SHIVAKUMAR: I DON'T WANT TO TALK OF NUMBERS

    • DK SHIVAKUMAR: I HAVE SUPPORT OF 135 MLAS
    • DK SHIVAKUMAR PUTS HIMSELF AS FRONTRUNNER
    • DK SHIVAKUMAR UPS-ANTE AHEAD OF CM ANNOUNCEMENT
  • May 15, 2023 20:00 (IST)

    CONG - INSIDE SCOOP:SIDDARAMAIAH TO BE NAMED K'TAKA CM

    • LET US NOT GET CARRIED AWAY BY GOSSIP: DKS
    • DK SHIVAKUMAR DISMISSES REPORTS OF CONG DECISION
    • AMID REPORTS SIDDARAMAIAH IS CHOICE,DKS DENIES TALK
    • DK SHIVAKUMAR: MAN WITH COURAGE MAKES MAJORITY
    • DKS PLAYS ‘I AM LOYAL PARTY WORKER’ CARD
    • DK SHIVAKUMAR LEAVES IT TO THE HIGH COMMAND
    • DKS: I AM A LOYAL PARTY WORKER,LET LEADERS DECIDE
    • DKS: LOYALTY SHOULD PAY FOR ROYALTY
    • DK SHIVAKUMAR’S BROTHER MEETS CONG CHIEF KHARGE
  • May 15, 2023 16:00 (IST)

    K'TAKA - DK SHIVAKUMAR ALL SET TO LEAVE FOR DELHI

    • DK SHIVAKUMAR LIKELY TO MEET CONG TOP BRASS
  • May 15, 2023 15:25 (IST)

    PAK - PAK GOVT INITIATES ACTION AGAINST CHIEF JUSTICE

    • PAK NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PASSES RESOLUTION
    • RESOLUTION FOR JUDICIAL REFERENCE PASSED
  • May 15, 2023 15:01 (IST)

    Sameer Wankhede Case: KP Gosavi Conspired to Extort Rs 25 Crore from Aryan Khan, Says CBI FIR

    KP Gosavi, who was brought in as an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and his aide Sanvile D’Souza conspired to extort Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan’s family on behalf of Sameer Wankhede, then Zonal Director with the NCB, according to the first information report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the drugs case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

    The amount was settled at Rs 18 crore later, the FIR stated, adding that Gosavi and D’Souza took Rs 50 lakh as bribe, but after a few hours, Gosavi returned a part of this token amount. READ HERE

  • May 15, 2023 14:15 (IST)

    PILOT - SACHIN PILOT ADDRESSES A RALLY IN JAIPUR

    • May 15, 2023 13:50 (IST)

      PAKISTANI NAT'L ARRESTED - PAK NAT'L HELD: USMAN BEING QUIZZED BY ARMY

      • May 15, 2023 13:50 (IST)

        DELHI - KPCC CHIEF DK SHIVAKUMAR TO TRAVEL TO DELHI

        • HAPPENING NOW: ADHIR MEETING CONG CHIEF KHARGE
        • CONG OBSERVER SHINDE MEETS MALLIKARJUN KHARGE
        • WHO WILL CONG CHIEF MALLIKARJUN KHARGE PICK?
        • CONG IN HUDDLE OVER NEW KARNATAKA CHIEF MINISTER
      • May 15, 2023 13:45 (IST)

        PAKISTANI NAT'L ARRESTED - PAKISTANI NAT'L ARRESTED IN RAJOURI DIST OF J&K

        • May 15, 2023 13:45 (IST)

          MAHARASHTRA - PAK NAT'L IDENTIFIED AS MOHD USMAN

          • May 15, 2023 12:55 (IST)

            KARNATAKA - RACE FOR CM THRONE ESCALATES IN KARNATAKA

            • PARAMESHWARA SUPPORTERS DEMAND DALIT CM
          • May 15, 2023 12:45 (IST)

            SIDDARAMAIAH - SIDDARAMAIAH LEAVES FOR DELHI: K'TAKA CM SUSPENSE

            • SEA OF SUPPORTERS GATHER OUTSIDE SIDDU’S RESIDENCE
            • BALL IN KHARGE’S COURT, TO DECIDE NEXT K’TAKA CM
          • May 15, 2023 12:35 (IST)

            PAKISTAN - PAKISTAN: RULING PDM TO HOLDS PROTEST OUTSIDE SC

            • PROTEST AFTER RELIEF TO EX PAK PM IMRAN KHAN
          • May 15, 2023 12:35 (IST)

            CBI - SAMEER MADE GOSAVI AND PRABHAKAR WITNESSES:F.I.R

            • May 15, 2023 12:25 (IST)

              SAMEER - CBI F.I.R AGAINST SAMEER WANKHEDE ACCESSED

              • CBI F.I.R:WANKHEDE SOUGHT 25 CR FROM ARYAN’S FAMILY
              • CBI F.I.R: LATER AMOUNT WAS SETTLED TO 18 CR
              • 50 LAKH WAS PAID TO WITNESS GOSAVI: CBI F.I.R
              • WANKHEDE DIDN’T EXPLAIN HIS FOREIGN VISITS: CBI
            • May 15, 2023 11:55 (IST)

              K'TAKA - AFTER WAQF BOARD CHIEF DEMANDS MUSLIM Dy CM

              • DK SHIVAKUMAR: 135 MLAs HAVE GIVEN OPINION
              • DK SHIVAKUMAR: ONE LINE RESOLUTION IS PASSED
              • ‘CONG WON 135 SEATS UNDER MY LEADERSHIP’
              • ‘SINGLE MAN WITH COURAGE MAKES MAJORITY’
              • ‘DON’T WANT TO DISCLOSE WHAT HAPPENED IN 5 YEARS’
              • ‘ASSURED RAHUL,KHARGE, SONIA TO WIN K’TAKA’
              • DK SHIVAKUMAR: I DON’T WANT TO TALK OF NUMBERS
              • DK SHIVAKUMAR: I HAVE SUPPORT OF 135 MLAS
              • DK SHIVAKUMAR PUTS HIMSELF AS FRONTRUNNER
              • DK SHIVAKUMAR UPS-ANTE AHEAD OF CM ANNOUNCEMENT
            • May 15, 2023 11:35 (IST)

              MANIPUR - LIVE: CM BIREN SINGH ON MANIPUR SITUATION

              • May 15, 2023 11:35 (IST)

                JAIN - AFTER BEING DENIED BAIL IN MONEY LAUNDERING CASE

                • AAP LEADER SATYENDAR JAIN MOVES SUPREME COURT
                • DELHI HC CITED RISK OF EVIDENCE TAMPERING
                • EX-AAP MINISTER BEHIND BARS FOR ALMOST A YEAR
              • May 15, 2023 11:20 (IST)

                SIDDARAMAIAH - SUPPORTERS DEMAND 'MAKE SIDDU K'TAKA CM'

                • BALL IN KHARGE’S COURT, TO DECIDE NEXT K’TAKA CM
                • IN RACE FOR TOP JOB,SIDDU TO MEET CONG TOP BRASS

