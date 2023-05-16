Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 16 May 2023:Leh Airport: Many Flights Cancelled as IAF's C-17 Globemaster Stuck on Runway

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 16 May 2023:Leh Airport: Many Flights Cancelled as IAF's C-17 Globemaster Stuck on Runway

For 16th May 2023
May 16, 2023

Breaking News Live Updates - 16 May 2023:Leh Airport: Many Flights Cancelled as IAF's C-17 Globemaster Stuck on Runway

  • May 16, 2023 23:00 (IST)

    TAMIL NADU - TAMIL NADU HOOCH TRAGEDY: 22 DEAD SO FAR

    • AROUND 30 PEOPLE STILL HOSPITALISED
  • May 16, 2023 22:55 (IST)

    BENGAL - WB GOVT FILES RESPONSE ON 'KERALA STORY' IN SC

    • BENGAL GOVT DEFENDS BAN ON ‘THE KRALA STORY’
  • May 16, 2023 19:45 (IST)

    SIDDA - KHARGE'S MEET WITH SIDDARAMAIAH COMPLETES

    • CONG SOURCE: SIDDARAMAIAH LISTS 5-YR ACHIEVEMENTS
    • CONG SOURCE:DECISIVE MEET TOMORROW AT 11AM
    • SUSPENSE OVER K’TAKA CM POST CONTINUES
    • DRAMA OVER KARNATAKA CM POST IN NATIONAL CAPITAL
  • May 16, 2023 19:15 (IST)

    CONGRESS - INSIDE TRACK OF CM FIGHT: ONLY ON CNN-NEWS18

    • TOP CONG SOURCE: WHAT TWO CONTENDERS TOLD KHARGE
  • May 16, 2023 17:20 (IST)

    DKS - DK SHIVAKUMAR ARRIVES AT KHARGE'S RESIDENCE

    • DK SHIVAKUMAR MEETS CONG CHIEF KHARGE
  • May 16, 2023 16:45 (IST)

    TMAIL NADU - SHOCKER FROM COIMBATORE IN TAMIL NADU

    • CCTV FOOTAGE SHOWS CHAIN SNATCHING FROM A WOMAN
    • ON CAM: MISCREANTS SNATCH CHAIN FROM WOMAN IN T.N
    • ON CAM: WOMAN DRAGGED, CHAIN SNATCHED
  • May 16, 2023 16:35 (IST)

    WB - BJP ACCUSES TMC FOR 'MAKING BOMBS IN FACTORY'

    • POLITICS ERUPTS OVER BLAST IN WEST BENGAL
    • BENGAL CM MAMATA SCOFFS AT NIA CALL OVER BLAST
    • BJP SEEKS NIA PROBE INTO BLAST IN BENGAL
  • May 16, 2023 15:50 (IST)

    DKS - DK SHIVAKUMAR LEAVES TO MEET KHARGE

    • FIRST VISUALS OF KHARGE MEETING SIDDARAMAIAH
  • May 16, 2023 15:45 (IST)

    PAK - PAK: HC ORDERS RELEASE OF FAWAD CHOUDHRY

    • POLICE TRIES TO DETAIN FAWAD OUTSIDE COURT
    • FAWAD RUNS BACK INTO COURT TO SAVE HIM
  • May 16, 2023 15:30 (IST)

    CID - CID TO TAKE OVER PROBE OF BLAST IN EAST MEDINIPUR

    • 7 DEAD IN EGRA CRACKER FACTORY SO FAR
  • May 16, 2023 15:15 (IST)

    GYANVAPI CASE - GYANVAPI CASE: HINDU SIDE FILES PLEA IN COURT

    • May 16, 2023 15:09 (IST)

      Leh Airport: Many Flights Cancelled as IAF's C-17 Globemaster Stuck on Runway

      Several passengers were stuck at the Leh airport on Tuesday after the runway was blocked by the Indian Air Force’s heavy-lifter C-17 Globemaster that faced technical issues. Officials said that the repair work will go on the entire day. The technical issues led to shutting of the Leh airport for operation, leading to flight diversions and cancellations. Some passengers and airlines took to Twitter.

    • May 16, 2023 14:45 (IST)

      CBI SOURCES - CBI BOOKS JOURNALIST IN ESPIONAGE CASE

      • DELHI-BASED JOURNALIST UNDER CBI RADAR
      • CBI SOURCE:SCRIBE ACCUSED OF SELLING DEFENCE INFO
      • 12 LOCATIONS IN GURUGRAM, JAIPUR RAIDED: CBI SOURCE
    • May 16, 2023 14:30 (IST)

      KERALA STORY ROW - PIL IN CALCUTTA HC AGAINST KERALA STORY BAN

      • FILM DELVES INTO LOVE JIHAD: PIL IN CALCUTTA HC
      • PUBLIC DISCUSSION ON SUBJECT NECESSARY: PIL
    • May 16, 2023 14:15 (IST)

      DIGVIJAYA - CONG NETA DIGVIJAYA SINGH SLAMS HINDUTVA IDEOLOGY

      • HINDUTVA IS NOT A DHARMA, SAYS CONGRESS’ DIGVIJAYA
      • WE BELIEVE IN SANATANA, NOT IN HINDUTVA:DIGVIJAYA
      • HINDUTVA MEANS VIOLENCE: DIGVIJAYA SINGH
      • STOP SPREADING HATE, SAYS BJP
      • HINDUTVA MEANS ATTACKING DISSENTERS: DIGVIJAYA
      • SANATAM PREACHES HARMONY: DIGVIJAYA SINGH
    • May 16, 2023 14:05 (IST)

      KARNATAKA - KPCC CHIEF SHIVAKUMAR AT HIS BROTHER'S HOUSE

      • May 16, 2023 13:50 (IST)

        MAHARASHTRA - NOW: MAHA ASSEMBLY SPEAKER ADDRESSES MEDIA

        • RAHUL NARVEKAR ON SUPREME COURT VERDICT
        • WANT TO CONGRATULATE SC ON VERDICT: NARVEKAR
        • WILL TAKE DECISION AT THE EARLIEST: MAHA SPEAKER
        • THERE ARE 5 PLEAS WITH ME AT PRESENT: MAHA SPEAKER
      • May 16, 2023 13:40 (IST)

        U.P - SAMAJWADI PARTY SOURCE TO CNN-NEWS18

        • AKHILESH CALLS FOR OPPN UNITY: SP SOURCE
      • May 16, 2023 13:05 (IST)

        DELHI - CONG SOURCE: RAHUL GANDHI WANTS DECISION ON CM ASAP

