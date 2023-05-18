Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 18 May 2023: SC Stays Bengal Govt's Ban Order On 'The Kerala Story'

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 18 May 2023: SC Stays Bengal Govt's Ban Order On 'The Kerala Story'

For 18th May 2023
By News18/ Updated: May 18, 2023, 05:55 IST

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies

Breaking News Live Updates - 18 May 2023: SC Stays Bengal Govt's Ban Order On 'The Kerala Story'

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • May 18, 2023 23:00 (IST)

    CONG - TOP CONG SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON MAMATA

    • CONG SOURCES: MAMATA TO ATTEND CM OATH CEREMONY
  • May 18, 2023 22:55 (IST)

    IMRAN - IMRAN KHAN'S STUNNING CLAIM AMID TURMOIL

    • IMRAN:NAWAZ SHARIF WANTED TO BE CLOSE TO INDIA
  • May 18, 2023 22:40 (IST)

    PARL - AHEAD OF NEW PARL INAUGURATION ON MAY 28

    • CONG’S JAIRAM RAMESH HITS OUT AT PM MODI
    • CONG CALLS NEW PARL: PERSONAL VANITY PROJECT
  • May 18, 2023 20:30 (IST)

    SIDDA - SIDDARAMAIAH ELECTED AS CLP LEADER

    • DK SHIVAKUMAR PROPOSES SIDDARAMAIAH’S NAME
    • CONGRESS DELEGATION REACHES RAJ BHAVAN
    • CONG DELEGATION TO STAKE CLAIM TO FORM GOVERNMENT
    • KARNATAKA CM OATH CEREMONY ON MAY 20
  • May 18, 2023 18:40 (IST)

    CONG - CONG WORKERS GATHER OUTSIDE AIRPORT

    • CONG SOURCES: MAMATA TO ATTEND CM OATH CEREMONY
  • May 18, 2023 17:20 (IST)

    R'STHAN - CLASH BETWEEN PILOT AND GEHLOT FACTIONS

    • RAJASTHAN CONG INFIGHTING TURNS VIOLENT
    • ON CAM: SCUFFLE BETWEEN BOTH FACTION WORKERS
  • May 18, 2023 16:40 (IST)

    PUNJAB - PUNJAB COP SLAPS WOMAN, ELDERLY PERSON THRASHED

    • SHOCKING INCIDENT DURING FARMER PROTEST IN PUNJAB
    • GURDASPUR: PUNJAB COP SLAPS PROTESTING WOMAN
    • FARMERS PROTEST OVER COMPENSATION FOR LANDS
    • AAP:WILL TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION AGAINST COP
    • AAP: PROTEST IS A DEMOCRATIC RIGHT
    • AAP’S FIRST REACTION AFTER SHOCKING INCIDENT
  • May 18, 2023 16:35 (IST)

    NAVY - INDIAN NAVY DEPLOYS AIRCRAFT, RESCUE OP ON

    • INDIAN NAVY DEPLOYS P-8I IN INDIAN OCEAN
    • CHINESE FISHING VESSEL CAPSIZES, 39 GO MISSING
  • May 18, 2023 16:25 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI TO ATTEND G7 SUMMIT IN JAPAN

    • LIVE NOW: MEDIA BRIEFING ON UPCOMING G7 SUMMIT
    • NOW: MEA MEDIA BRIEFING AHEAD OF G7 MEET
    • PM TO VISIT HIROSHIMA ON JAPAN LEG
  • May 18, 2023 15:55 (IST)

    KERALA - UNION MIN SP BAGHEL MADE MoS HEALTH

    • EARLIER SP BAGHEL WAS MINISTER OF STATE, LAW
  • May 18, 2023 15:49 (IST)

    SC Stays Bengal Govt's Ban Order On 'The Kerala Story'

    The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the West Bengal government’s May 8 order banning screening of film ‘The Kerala Story’. This means theatres in West Bengal can now screen the film. CJI DY Chandrachud said, “We intend to stay the order of the state of West Bengal. With respect to Tamil Nadu, we will direct them to not directly or indirectly ban it’.

  • May 18, 2023 15:29 (IST)

    Supreme Court Stays Bengal Govt's Order to Ban on ‘The Kerala Story’

    The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the West Bengal government’s order banning the screening of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ in the state.

    The apex court said statutory provisions cannot be used to “put a premium on public intolerance” and hinted that it may stay the West Bengal government’s order banning the movie, “The Kerala Story".

    A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order as the film has been granted certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

    READ FULL STORY
  • May 18, 2023 15:14 (IST)

    SC Stays Bengal Govt's Ban Order On 'The Kerala Story'

    Supreme Court has stayed West Bengal government’s May 8 order banning screening of film ‘The Kerala Story’.

    This means theatres in West Bengal can now show the film.

    READ FULL STORY
  • May 18, 2023 14:40 (IST)

    KERALA STORY - 'THE KERALA STORY' HEARING UNDERWAY IN SC

    • MASSIVE RELIEF FOR KERALA STORY FILMMAKERS
  • May 18, 2023 14:35 (IST)

    NIA TEAM - NIA TEAM LIKELY TO TRAVEL TO UK NEXT WEEK

    • NIA LIKELY TO PROBE INDIAN HIGH COMMISION
    • UK K-ATTACK: NIA TEAM LIKELY TO PROBE MATTER
  • May 18, 2023 14:30 (IST)

    BIHAR - SUPREME COURT REFUSES TO STAY PATNA HC ORDER

    • CASTE SURVEY:HUGE SETBACK FOR NITISH GOVERNMENT
  • May 18, 2023 14:20 (IST)

    SHEHBAZ SHARIF - SHEHBAZ SHARIF HITS OUT AT PTI CHIEF IMRAN KHAN

    • May 18, 2023 14:15 (IST)

      MB PATIL - MB PATIL CAMP: DECISION WILL AFFECT LS POLLS

      • MB PATIL CAMP: MUST REPRESENT ALL CASTES
      • LINGAYATS, DALITS, ST IGNORED: MB PATIL CAMP
    • May 18, 2023 14:10 (IST)

      G PARAMESHWARA - CONGRESS SENIOR LEADER UPSET WITH CONG FORMULA

      • CONG SENIOR LEADER: WHY ONLY ONE DEPUTY CM?
      • CONG SENIOR LEADER: NO REPRESENTATION FOR DALITS

    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.