Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 20 May 2023: Quad Leaders Express Deep Concern Over War in Ukraine

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 20 May 2023: Quad Leaders Express Deep Concern Over War in Ukraine

For 20th May 2023
By News18/ Updated: May 20, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 20 May 2023: Quad Leaders Express Deep Concern Over War in Ukraine

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • May 21, 2023 19:25 (IST)

    PAKISTAN - PAKISTAN ATTEMPTS TO SABOTAGE G20 SUMMIT

    • NEWS18 ACCESSES PAK’S LETTER TO ALL MISSIONS
    • IN LETTER: TARGET INDIA AS A HINDU FASCIST STATE
    • IN LETTER: COW VIGILANTE GROUPS LYNCHING MINORITY
  • May 21, 2023 19:20 (IST)

    BIDEN - U.S PREZ BIDEN PRAISES PM MODI AT G7 SUMMIT

    • PM MODI HAS INFLUENCE IN INDO-PACIFIC: BIDEN
    • BIDEN TO PM MODI:YOU’RE MAKING A BIG DIFFERENCE
  • May 21, 2023 17:50 (IST)

    BENGALURU - HEAVY RAIN IN B'LURU KILLS 22-YR-OLD

    • WOMAN DIES AFTER CAR GETS STUCK IN UNDERPASS
    • SIDDARAMAIAH TAKES STOCK OF SITUATION
    • SIDDARAMAIAH AT HOSPITAL, MEETS VICTIMS’ FAMILY
    • NO END TO CIVIC APATHY IN I.T CAPITAL
    • FIXING INFRASTRUCTURE OUR TOP PRIORITY: CONGRESS
    • SIDDARAMAIAH ASSURES FAMILY OF ALL HELP
  • May 21, 2023 17:40 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI ARRIVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    • May 21, 2023 17:35 (IST)

      MODI - PM MODI ARRIVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

      • PM MODI ARRIVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA
    • May 21, 2023 17:15 (IST)

      KEJRIWAL - KEJRIWAL'S CAMPAIGN TO BLOCK ORDINANCE IN RS

      • KEJRIWAL TO MEET UDDHAV & SHARAD PAWAR THIS WEEK
      • ARVIND KEJRIWAL ALSO TO MEET MAMATA ON MAY 23
      • LEADS CAMPAIGN TO BLOCK CENTRAL ORDINANCE
      • DELHI AAP Vs CENTRE OVER SERVICES ROW
    • May 21, 2023 17:05 (IST)

      PLFI - NIA ARRESTS BANNED OUTFIT PLFI CHIEF DINESH GOPE

      • PLFI SUPREMO ARRESTED IN TERROR FUNDING CASE
      • 102 CRIMINAL CASES WAS REGISTERED AGAINST GOPE
      • NAXALITE HELD IN JOINT OP BY NIA, J’KHAND POLICE
    • May 21, 2023 16:00 (IST)

      J&K - NIA CRACKDOWN ON TERRORISTS IN J&K

      • SRINAGAR ALL DECKED UP AHEAD OF G20 SUMMIT
      • BIG BOOST TO ECONOMY IN VALLEY: J&K CHIEF SECY
      • ‘NEW KASHMIR IN MAKING’: G20 SUMMIT IN SRINAGAR
    • May 21, 2023 15:25 (IST)

      SAMEER WANKHEDE - SAMEER WANKHEDE FLOUTED RULES: NCB SOURCE

      • WANKHEDE’S CHAT WITH SRK UNDER LENS: NCB SOURCE
    • May 21, 2023 15:00 (IST)

      BJP NEWS CONFERENCE - BJP HITS OUT AT CM KEJRIWAL-NITISH MEET

      • KEJRIWAL WORKING WITH CORRUPT PEOPLE: BJP
      • KEJRIWAL IS THE BIGGEST CORRUPT: BJP TAKES A DIG
      • CORRUPT ALLIANCE WILL HARM JANTA: BJP ATTACKS
      • AAP IS A PARTY FULL OF CORRUPTION: BJP
      • AAP ONLY KNOWS TO PLAY DIRTY POLITICS: BJP
      • BJP: KEJRIWAL IS ALWAYS ABUSING THE CENTRAL GOVT
      • WORK IS BEING DELAYED BECAUSE OF AAP: BJP
      • AAP GOVT DON’T TREAT THE OFFICERS PROPERLY: BJP
    • May 21, 2023 14:10 (IST)

      LET PROXY - LeT PROXY TRF ISSUES A THREAT FOR THE G20 EVENT

      • TRF WARNS PEOPLE TO NOT VENTURE IN G20 AREAS
      • LeT PROXY THE RESISTANCE FRONT ISSUES WARNING
    • May 21, 2023 14:05 (IST)

      ANNAMALAI - T.N BJP CHIEF ANNAMALAI MEETS WITH GOVERNOR

      • BJP T.N. PRESIDENT MEETS GUV RN RAVI
      • ANNAMALAI REQUESTS DISMISSAL OF STATE MINs
      • T.N. BJP CHIEF: SUBMITTED MEMORANDUM TO GOVERNOR
    • May 21, 2023 13:40 (IST)

      RS 2000 NOTES - BANK SCRAPS FORMS FOR EXCHANGE OF 2000 NOTES

      • NO IDENTITY PROOF NEEDED TO EXCHANGE 2000 NOTES
    • May 21, 2023 12:45 (IST)

      MUFTI ON G20 - G20 LOGO REPLACED WITH LOTUS: PDP CHIEF MUFTI

      • AHEAD OF G20 IN J&K, PDP CHIEF MUFTI SLAMS BJP
      • BJP HAS HIJACKED G20 EVENT IN J&K: PDP CHIEF
      • G20 EVENT IS A PUBLICITY FOR BJP: PDP CHIEF MUFTI
    • May 21, 2023 12:10 (IST)

      ARVIND KEJRIWAL - CM: THE BILL SHOULD BE DISCUSSED IN RAJYA SABHA

      • WILL MEET ALL OPPOSITION LEADERS: CM KEJRIWAL
      • WILL SEEK SUPPORT FROM ALL OPPN LEADERS:KEJRIWAL
      • CENTRE STOPPING DELHI GOVT’S WORK:CM NITISH
    • May 21, 2023 12:05 (IST)

      NEW PARL BUILDING - PM TO INAUGURATE NEW PARL BUILDING ON MAY 28

      • NEW PARL BUILDING TO BE OPERATIONAL IN JULY
    • May 21, 2023 11:30 (IST)

      NEW PARL BUILDING - 'CENTRAL VISTA' POLITICS: RAHUL GANDHI TWEETS

      • PREZ SHOULD INAUGURATE NEW PARLIAMENT: RAHUL
      • RAHUL: NOT PM, PREZ MURMU MUST INAUGURATE NEW PARL
      • PM TO INAUGURATE NEW PARL BUILDING ON MAY 28
      • NEW PARL BUILDING TO BE OPERATIONAL IN JULY
    • May 21, 2023 11:25 (IST)

      SAMEER WANKHEDE - NCB SOURCE TO CNN-NEWS18 ON ARYAN KHAN CASE

      • ALL ALLEGATIONS ARE BASELESS: NCB SOURCE
      • SIT RECORDED ARYAN’S STATEMENT: NCB SOURCE
      • RAF CAMP RECORDED ARYAN’S STATEMENT: NCB SOURCE
    • May 21, 2023 11:20 (IST)

      MANOJ TIWARI - BJP LEADER TIWARI REACTS ON DELHI ORDINANCE ROW

      • A HUGE CASE TO BE FILED AGAINST THIS: BJP LEADER
      • AAP AVOIDED MAJOR ISSUES OF DELHI: BJP LEADER
      • AAP JUST FOCUSED ON SISODIA AND SATYENDAR:BJP

    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.