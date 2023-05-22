Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 May 2023: Houses Torched in Imphal in Fresh Flare-up; Army Called in, Curfew Reimposed

For 22nd May 2023
May 22, 2023

  • May 22, 2023 23:10 (IST)

    NEW PARL BUILDING - ROW OVER NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING

    • CONG DEMANDS: PREZ SHOULD INAUGURATE NEW PARL
    • UNION MIN HARDEEP SINGH PURI HITS OUT AT CONG
    • CONG MUST DO SOME HOMEWORK: UNION MIN
    • PM LEADS PARL ON BEHALF OF GOVT: UNION MINISTER
    • UNION MIN:PREZ NOT MEMBER OF EITHER HOUSE, PM IS
  • May 22, 2023 23:00 (IST)

    BENGALURU - B'LURU CIVIC APATHY: CONG WRITES TO SIDDARAMAIAH

    • May 22, 2023 22:45 (IST)

      ORDINANCE ROW - AS KEJRIWAL KNOCKS ON OPPN'S DOOR ON ORDINANCE

      • CONG SAYS, NO DECISION TAKEN ON ORDINANCE YET
      • DELHI ORDINANCE ROW: CONG TAKES ‘NEUTRAL STAND’
      • WILL CONSULT STATE UNIT BEFORE TAKING DECION:CONG
    • May 22, 2023 19:45 (IST)

      PENTAGON - REPORTS: LARGE EXPLOSION NEAR PENTAGON COMPLEX

      • EXPLOSION NEAR PENTAGON IN WASHINGTON
    • May 22, 2023 19:20 (IST)

      KARNATAKA - K'TAKA GOVT ISSUES CIRCULAR TO DEPT HEADS

      • K’TAKA GOVT:HALT PROJECTS TAKEN UP DURING BJP ERA
    • May 22, 2023 16:15 (IST)

      BENGALURU - B'LURU: WOMAN DIES IN FLOODED UNDERPASS

      • DRIVER OF THE RENTAL VEHICLE ARRESTED
      • DRIVER NABBED BY POLICE FOR ‘NEGLIGENCE’
    • May 22, 2023 16:00 (IST)

      TERROR-GANGSTER - TERROR-GANGSTER NEXUS: NIA FILES CHARGESHEET

      • CHARGESHEET ON GANGSTER- TERROR LINK CASE ACCESSED
      • CHARGE: GANGSTERS HAVE PRO KHALISTANI LINKS
      • CHARGE: TOP DELHI GANGS HAVE KHALISTANI LINKS
    • May 22, 2023 15:35 (IST)

      PM MODI - ACTOR RAM CHARAN IN SRINAGAR FOR G20 EVENT

      • PM TO HOLD TALKS WITH ALBANESE ON WEDNESDAY
      • PM MODI’S 2-DAY SOJOURN IN AUSTRALIA
      • NOW: FOREIGN SECY BRIEFS MEDIA ON PM’S PNG VISIT
      • PM MODI 1ST INDIAN PM TO VISIT PNG: FOREIGN SECY
      • PM MODI-MARAPE HOSTED FIPIC: FOREIGN SECY
      • WORLD LEADERS APPRECIATED INDIA: FOREIGN SECY
      • FOREIGN SECY: SENSE OF GOODWILL TOWARDS INDIA
      • PM ANNOUNCED 12-STEP ACTION PLAN: FOREIGN SECY
      • DISCUSSED WAYS TO BOLSTER TIES: FOREIGN SECY
      • PM MODI MET WITH NEW ZEALAND PM:FOREIGN SECY
      • FOREIGN SECY BRIEFS ON PM MODI’S ENGAGEMENTS IN AUS
      • PM WILL MEET CEO’S FROM AUSTRALIA: FOREIGN SECY
    • May 22, 2023 15:35 (IST)

      G20 - G20 WILL BOOST TOURISM IN THE VALLEY: AMITABH KANT

      • G20 MEET WILL LEAD TO JOB CREATION: AMITABH KANT
    • May 22, 2023 14:50 (IST)

      Report On All Underpasses Ordered, Says Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar After Bengaluru Techie's Tragic Death

      Aday after a techie died in Bengaluru after being stranded in her car in a waterlogged underpass in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has ordered a report on all underpasses in the state.

      A 22-year-old woman techie working in Infosys died on Sunday after the car she was travelling in with her family got stranded in a heavily waterlogged KP Circle underpass in Bengaluru amid heavy rainfall. The family was heading towards Cubbon Park when the incident took place.

      While five members of the family and the driver were rescued, the 22-year old, identified as Bhanurekha, was unable to survive. READ HERE

    • May 22, 2023 14:40 (IST)

      PARL - NEW PARL ROW: CONG PREZ KHARGE HITS OUT AT PM

      • May 22, 2023 14:35 (IST)

        BENGALURU - FMR K'TAKA CM REACTS TO DEATH OF 22-YR OLD GIRL

        • DEMANDS PROBE AGAINST BBMP CHIEF GIRINATH
      • May 22, 2023 14:25 (IST)

        GO FIRST - BIG RELIEF FOR GO FIRST AIRWAYS

        • NCLAT UPHOLDS NCLT ORDER GRANTING MORATORIUM
      • May 22, 2023 14:10 (IST)

        LAWRENCE - AGFT ARRESTS 4 SHOOTERS OF LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG

        • 6 PISTOLS, 26 LIVE CARTRIDGES RECOVERED
        • ACCUSED ARRESTED HAVE CRIMINAL HISTORY
        • SHOOTERS TASKED TO HARM RIVAL GANG MEMBERS
      • May 22, 2023 13:45 (IST)

        NCB - RELIEF FOR FMR NCB ZONAL DIRECTOR SAMEER WANKHEDE

        • ARYAN KHAN CASE: NEXT HEARING ON JUNE 8
        • ARYAN KHAN CASE: CBI TO FILE REPLY ON JUNE 3
        • SAMEER WANKHEDE TO RESPOND ON JUNE 7
      • May 22, 2023 13:30 (IST)

        BBMP - K'TAKA CIVIC APATHY: BBMP CHIEF TAKES COGNISANCE

        • BBMP COMMISSIONER ORDERS INSPECTION OF UNDERPASSES
        • BBMP CHIEF:SUCH INCIDENTS MUST NOT TAKE PLACE AGAIN
      • May 22, 2023 13:25 (IST)

        ED - ED TRIAL OVER ALLEGED IRREGULARITIES IN IL&FS

        • May 22, 2023 13:20 (IST)

          T.N - EPS AND SENIOR AIADMK LEADERS MEET T.N GUV

          • GUV HANDED OVER COMPLAINT PLEA AGAINST DMK GOVT
          • EPS, SENIOR AIADMK NETAS HAND OVER COMPLAINT PLEA
          • TAMIL NADU HOOCH HORROR: OVER 11 PEOPLE KILLED
        • May 22, 2023 13:05 (IST)

          BENGAL - SECOND BLAST IN WEST BENGAL IN A WEEK

