Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 23 May 2023: PM Modi to Address Public Meeting in Rajasthan's Ajmer on May 31

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 23 May 2023: PM Modi to Address Public Meeting in Rajasthan's Ajmer on May 31

For 23rd May 2023
By News18/ Updated: May 23, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 23 May 2023: PM Modi to Address Public Meeting in Rajasthan's Ajmer on May 31

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • May 23, 2023 23:15 (IST)

    BENGALURU - B'LURU UNDERPASS WHERE TECHIE DIED REMAINS OPEN

    • HEAVY WATERLOGGING CAUSES TRAFFIC JAM
  • May 23, 2023 23:00 (IST)

    RAHUL GANDHI - DELHI COURT TO HEAR RAHUL GANDHI'S PETITION

    • PLEA SEEKS NOC FOR NEW PASSPORT APPLICATION
    • DELHI COURT TO HEAR RAHUL GANDHI’S PLEA TOMORROW
  • May 23, 2023 22:40 (IST)

    PAKISTAN - BIG BLOW TO PTI: MORE LEADERS QUIT PARTY

    • OVER 30 NETAS QUIT PARTY: PTI SOURCE TO NEWS18
    • LEADERS LEAVE AFTER MAY 9 VIOLENCE: PTI SOURCE
  • May 23, 2023 19:05 (IST)

    TMC - TMC TO BOYCOTT UNVEILING OF NEW PARL BUILDING

    • WE WON’T PARTICIPATE IN UNVEILING OF PARL: TMC
    • COUNT US OUT FROM THE INAUGURATION EVENT: TMC
    • NEW SANSAD SHOWDOWN: TMC TAKES ON CENTRE
    • ‘BJP DOESN’T OWN PARLIAMENT’ SAYS TMC
  • May 23, 2023 17:00 (IST)

    ORDINANCE ROW - NOW: MAMATA, KEJRIWAL'S JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE

    • TMC WILL OPPOSE THE ORDINANCE: MAMATA
    • KEJRIWAL: OUR POWERS WERE SNATCHED AWAY BY CENTRE
    • SC VERDICT WAS IN AAP’S FAVOUR: KEJRIWAL
    • THIS WAS AN UNDEMOCRATIC MOVE: KEJRIWAL
    • BJP TRYING TO TOPPLE DELHI GOVT: KEJRIWAL
    • CENTRAL AGENCIES BEING MISUSED: BHAGWANT MANN
    • ORDINANCE AGAINST SC VERDICT: KEJRIWAL
    • CBI, ED USED AGAINST OPPN PARTIES: KEJRIWAL
  • May 23, 2023 16:20 (IST)

    PAKISTAN - IMRAN KHAN MAKES STUNNING REVELATIONS

    • QURESHI HELD DESPITE BAIL ORDER: PAK SOURCE
  • May 23, 2023 16:15 (IST)

    OPPN UNITY - KEJRIWAL MEETS WB CM MAMATA ON ORDINANCE

    • May 23, 2023 15:55 (IST)

      DEFENCE SOURCES - PLA CAMP SEEN AT NITI PASS: DEFENCE SOURCE

      • CHINA PROVOKES INDIA: DEFENCE SOURCE TO NEWS18
      • CHINA BUILT NEW LINK ROAD: DEFENCE SOURCE
      • CHINA INTENT TO BUILT NEW VILLAGES: DEFENCE SOURCE
    • May 23, 2023 15:50 (IST)

      MRSAM MISSILE FIRED - BIG AATMANIRBHAR PUSH: FIRING BY INS MORMUGAO

      • INDIAN NAVY TEST FIRES INDIGENOUS MISSILE MRSAM
    • May 23, 2023 15:45 (IST)

      AAP - HUGE SETBACK FOR AAM AADMI PARTY

      • DELHI HC SETS ASIDE DELHI MAYOR’S DECISION
      • MAYOR HAD CALLED FOR FRESH POLLS OF 6 MEMBERS
    • May 23, 2023 15:40 (IST)

      GYANVAPI CASE - GYANVAPI DISPUTE:VARANASI COURT TO HEAR CASES

      • VARANASI COURT TO HEAR ALL 8 CASES COLLECTIVELY
    • May 23, 2023 15:30 (IST)

      ALBANESE - INDIA,AUS CLOSER FRIENDS THAN EVER BEFORE:ALBANESE

      • May 23, 2023 15:21 (IST)

        PM Modi to Address Public Meeting in Rajasthan's Ajmer on May 31

        Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Ajmer on May 31, Rajasthan BJP state president CP Joshi said on Tuesday.

        The rally is being organised to mark nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, Joshi told reporters here.

        During the meeting, PM Modi will highlight the achievements, policies and programmes of the central government. The BJP will also officially launch its month-long ’Maha Jan Sampark’ programme across Rajasthan on the occasion, he said. READ MORE

      • May 23, 2023 11:50 (IST)

        2000 NOTES - PIL CHALLENGES 2000 NOTE EXCHANGE WITHOUT ID PROOF

        • DELHI HIGH COURT RESERVES DECISION ON PIL
        • RBI INFORMS DELHI HC, WITHDRAWAL STATUTORY MOVE
        • RBI TO DELHI HC: THIS IS NOT DEMONETISATION
      • May 23, 2023 11:05 (IST)

        B'LURU CIVIC APATHY - CIVIC APATHY CONTINUES IN B'LURU, ROAD CAVES IN

        • May 23, 2023 10:00 (IST)

          G20 - G20 SHERPA AMITABH KANT ADDRESSES DELEGATES

          • COMMITTED TO GROWTH & DEVELOPMENT: J&K L-G
          • NEW COMPANIES INVESTING IN J&K: MANOJ SINHA
          • MANOJ SINHA: J&K BEING TRANSFORMED UNDER PM MODI
          • J&K WITNESSING RAPID DEVELOPMENT: J&K L-G
          • TOURISM HAS PEAKED IN THE LAST THREE YEARS: J&K L-G
          • LARGE NUMBER OF TOURISTS VISITING J&K: MANOJ SINHA
          • JITENDRA SINGH ADDRESSES G20 DELEGATES IN SRINAGAR
        • May 23, 2023 09:55 (IST)

          IMRAN KHAN - PAK EC TO HEAR CONTEMPT CASE AGAINST IMRAN KHAN

          • CONTEMPT CASE HEARING ON MAY 23 IN ISLAMABAD
          • FMR PAK PM IMRAN KHAN FEARS ARREST ON MAY 23
        • May 23, 2023 09:30 (IST)

          RSS BAN KERALA - TRAVANCORE DEVASWOM BOARD ISSUES CIRCULAR

          • BAN ON RSS MASS DRILLS ON TEMPLE PREMISES: CIRCULAR
          • TDB THREATENS ACTION FOR NON-COMPLIANCE
          • EXPRESSES DISCONTENT FOR NON-COMPLIANCE OF ORDER
          • TDB ISSUES FRESH CIRCULAR AGAINST RSS
        • May 23, 2023 09:05 (IST)

          K-ATTACK PROBE - NIA TEAM REACHES LONDON TO PROBE ATTACK ON IHC

          • K-ATTACK ON IHC: NIA TEAM LEAVES LONDON

        Read more

        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.