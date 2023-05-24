Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 24 May 2023: Modi Invites Australian Businesses to Invest in Infra, Semiconductors, Space Sectors

May 24, 2023

  • May 24, 2023 22:55 (IST)

    PARL INAUGURATION - 20 OPPN PARTIES BOYCOTT PARL INAUGURATION

    • May 24, 2023 22:40 (IST)

      BENGAL - WB GUV SENDS SHOW CAUSE NOTICE TO 6 VCs

      • SHOW CAUSE NOTICE SENT TO STATE VARSITY VCs
    • May 24, 2023 22:25 (IST)

      PARL INAUGURATION - PARL INAUGURATION: NDA CONDEMNS BOYCOTT

      • NDA: OPPOSITION PARTIES INSULTING DEMOCRACY
      • CONSTITUTION BEING MOCKED BY OPPN: NDA
    • May 24, 2023 21:00 (IST)

      NEW PARLIAMENT - ANDHRA CM YS REDDY BACKS NEW PARL INAUGURATION

      • YS REDDY CONGRATULATES PM MODI ON NEW PARL BUILDING
    • May 24, 2023 19:35 (IST)

      PAKISTAN - PTI SPOKESPERSON FAWAD CHAUDHRY QUITS POLITICS

      • 1ST SPOTTED RUNNING FROM ARMY, NOW QUITS POLITICS
      • ANOTHER TOP IMRAN AIDE QUITS POLITICAL LIFE
    • May 24, 2023 17:20 (IST)

      GYANVAPI CASE - GYANVAPI CASE BEFORE VARANASI COURT

      • AURANGZEB WASN’T CRUEL: MASJID COMMITTEE
      • AURANGZEB DIDN’T DEMOLISH TEMPLE: MASJID COMMITTEE
      • NO SHIVA LINGA FOUND IN MOSQUE: MASJID COMMITTEE
      • HAVE FILED PLEA SEEKING ASI SURVEY: HINDU COUNSEL
      • LET SURVEY DECIDE ON THE MATTER: HINDU COUNSEL
    • May 24, 2023 15:50 (IST)

      PM MODI - PM MODI'S 3-DAY AUSTRALIA TRIP CONCLUDES

      • PM MODI LEAVES FROM SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
      • PM MODI WRAPS UP HIS AUSTRALIA TRIP
      • PM MODI ENROUTE DELHI AFTER 3-NATION TOUR
    • May 24, 2023 15:40 (IST)

      PAKISTAN - PAK GOVERNMENT MULLS BAN ON PTI

      • May 24, 2023 15:30 (IST)

        TMC - TMC TO SKIP NITI AAYOG MEETING ON MAY 27

        • TMC BOYCOTTS PARL EVENT, NOW SKIPS NITI AAYOG MEET
        • BENGAL CM SET TO SKIP MEET IN NATIONAL CAPITAL
      • May 24, 2023 15:14 (IST)

        Modi Invites Australian Businesses to Invest in Infra, Semiconductors, Space Sectors

        Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited Australian businesses to take advantage of investment opportunities in India in sectors like digital infrastructure, telecom, and semiconductors. He suggested the Australian CEOs to forge partnerships with their Indian counterparts.

        The prime minister, while addressing top Australian CEOs at a business round-table here, also talked about numerous economic reforms undertaken by the government.

        He “invited them to take advantage of investment opportunities offered by India in domains of infrastructure including digital infrastructure, IT, fintech, telecom, semiconductors, space, renewable energy including green hydrogen, education, pharma, healthcare including medical devices manufacturing, mining including critical minerals, textile, agriculture and food processing, " Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

      • May 24, 2023 15:10 (IST)

        PAKISTAN - PAKISTAN POLITICAL CRISIS DEEPENS

        • TOP IMRAN KHAN AIDES QUIT PARTY
        • PTI SECRETARY ASAD UMAR BREAKS TIES WITH PARTY
        • LEADERS QUITTING PARTY UNDER PRESSURE:IMRAN KHAN
        • PTI LEADERS ARE BEING PRESSURISED: IMRAN KHAN
        • CAN’T KILL IDEA OF PTI: IMRAN KHAN
      • May 24, 2023 15:00 (IST)

        PTI - PAKISTAN GOVERNMENT MULLS BAN ON PTI

        • PAK DEF MIN: PTI ATTACKED MILITARY INSTALLATIONS
        • MILITARY INSTALLATIONS ATTACKED ON MAY 9:PAK MIN
      • May 24, 2023 14:50 (IST)

        KARNATAKA HIJAB - IT IS A RETROGRADE STEP: EX-KARNATAKA CM

        • HIJAB BAN WAR: EX-K’TAKA CM BOMMAI TAKES ON CONG
        • THE MATTER IS IN COURT: EX-KARNATAKA CM BOMMAI
      • May 24, 2023 14:35 (IST)

        AZAM KHAN - SP LEADER AZAM KHAN ACQUITTED BY RAMOUR COURT

        • ACQUITTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE HATE SPEECH CASE
      • May 24, 2023 14:20 (IST)

        PM-ALBANESE - PM MODI AND ALBANESE AT SYDNEY'S OPERA HOUSE

        • MODI-ALBANESE BONHOMIE ON DISPLAY IN AUSTRALIA
        • ICONIC OPERA HOUSE LIT UP IN TRICOLOR IN SYDNEY
      • May 24, 2023 14:15 (IST)

        UDUPI MLA - UDUPI MLA SPEAKS EXCLUSIVELY TO CNN-NEWS18

        • May 24, 2023 14:00 (IST)

          AKALI DAL - AKALI DAL TO PARTICIPATE IN NEW PARL INAUGURATION

          • May 24, 2023 13:45 (IST)

            RAHUL ON NEW PARL - NEW PARLIAMENT SHOWDOWN: RAHUL GANDHI TWEETS

            • PARLIAMENT IS NOT MADE OF BRICKS OF EGO: RAHUL
            • AN INSULT TO HIGHEST CONSTITUTIONAL POST:RAHUL
            • RAHUL:CENTRE HAS INSULTED PRESIDENT MURMU
          • May 24, 2023 13:35 (IST)

            PRIYANK KHARGE - PRIYANK KHARGE TAKES A SWIPE AT BJP

            • ALL BILLS PASSED BY BJP TO BE REVIEWED: KHARGE JR
            • REGRESSIVE BILLS TO BE WITHDRAWN: PRIYANK KHARGE

