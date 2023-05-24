Breaking News Live Updates - 24 May 2023: Modi Invites Australian Businesses to Invest in Infra, Semiconductors, Space Sectors

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited Australian businesses to take advantage of investment opportunities in India in sectors like digital infrastructure, telecom, and semiconductors. He suggested the Australian CEOs to forge partnerships with their Indian counterparts.
The prime minister, while addressing top Australian CEOs at a business round-table here, also talked about numerous economic reforms undertaken by the government.
He “invited them to take advantage of investment opportunities offered by India in domains of infrastructure including digital infrastructure, IT, fintech, telecom, semiconductors, space, renewable energy including green hydrogen, education, pharma, healthcare including medical devices manufacturing, mining including critical minerals, textile, agriculture and food processing, " Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.
