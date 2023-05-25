Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 25 May 2023: New Parliament Building Row Reaches Supreme Court, Plea Seeks Inauguration by President

Breaking News Live Updates - 25 May 2023: New Parliament Building Row Reaches Supreme Court, Plea Seeks Inauguration by President

  • May 25, 2023 22:55 (IST)

    RAJASTHAN - R'STHAN CONG RUMBLE: SACHIN PILOT VS GEHLOT

    • CM GEHLOT TAKES A VEILED JIBE AT SACHIN PILOT
    • GEHLOT HURLS ‘INTELLECT BANKRUPTCY’ JIBE
  • May 25, 2023 22:50 (IST)

    HM SHAH - HM AMIT SHAH TO VISIT VIOLENCE HIT MANIPUR

    • HM TO VISIT MANIPUR FROM MAY 29 TO JUNE 1
  • May 25, 2023 22:45 (IST)

    PARL INAUGURATION - APNI PARTY CHIEF ALTAF BUKHARI SPEAKS TO NEWS18

    • May 25, 2023 21:25 (IST)

      BBC - BBC REPORTS: WHITEHALL CLOSED AFTER CAR CRASH

      • CAR CRASHES INTO DOWNING STREET GATES
      • CAR STORMS INTO DOWNING STREET: 1 PERSON ARRESTED
      • INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY, NO INJURIES REPORTED:COPS
      • CAR COLLIDES INTO GATES OF 10 DOWNING STREET
      • CNN-NEWS18 REPORTS LIVE FROM LONDON
      • MAN HELD ON SUSPICION OF CRIMINAL DAMAGE: POLICE
    • May 25, 2023 19:45 (IST)

      PM MODI - KHELO INDIA EVENT TO BE HELD B/W MAY 25-JUNE 3

      • May 25, 2023 17:55 (IST)

        HM SHAH - HM AMIT SHAH TAKES A SWIPE AT OPPOSITION

        • NATION SUPPORTS PM MODI: HM AMIT SHAH
        • HM:WE WILL COME BACK WITH RECORD BREAKING MANDATE
        • WILL GIVE BEFITTING REPLY IN 2024 POLLS: HM
        • CONG WILL BE DECIMATED IN 2024 ELECTIONS: HM
        • OPPN’S BOYCOTT CALL DOESN’T MATTER: HM SHAH
      • May 25, 2023 17:15 (IST)

        PRAVEEN SOOD - FMR KARNATAKA DGP TAKES CHARGE AS CBI DIRECTOR

        • May 25, 2023 17:05 (IST)

          PRAVEEN SOOD - PRAVEEN SOOD TAKES CHARGE AS CBI DIRECTOR

          • FMR KARNATAKA DGP TAKES CHARGE AS CBI DIRECTOR
        • May 25, 2023 17:05 (IST)

          PM MODI - PM MODI INAUGURATES 3RD KHELO INDIA UNIV GAMES

          • May 25, 2023 16:30 (IST)

            PAKISTAN - IMRAN'S NAME ADDED TO NO-FLY LIST: PAK MEDIA

            • IMRAN, 80 OTHERS NAME ADDED: PAK MEDIA
            • IMRAN KHAN CAN’T TRAVEL ABROAD: PAK MEDIA
          • May 25, 2023 16:05 (IST)

            KEJRIWAL - NOW: DELHI CM KEJRIWAL ADDRESSES MEDIA

            • KEJRIWAL MET SHARAD PAWAR ON ORDINANCE
            • NOW: KEJRIWAL, SHARAD PAWAR ADDRESS MEDIA
            • KEJRIWAL MET UDDHAV, MAMATA & NITISH EARLIER
            • INJUSTICE BEING DONE TO THE DELHIITES: KEJRIWAL
            • SHARAD PAWAR HAS PROMISED US SUPPORT: KEJRIWAL
            • CAN BLOCK ORDINANCE IF OPPN UNITES: KEJRIWAL
            • CENTRE TRYING TO TOPPLE NON-BJP GOVTS: KEJRIWAL
          • May 25, 2023 15:30 (IST)

            PARL INAUGURATION - BSP CHIEF CONGRATULATES PM ON NEW PARL BUILDING

            • SCOOP: RS Dy CHAIRMAN TO READ OUT MESSAGE
            • SCOOP: COIN & STAMP TO BE INAUGURATED
            • SCOOP: PRESIDENT’S MESSAGE TO BE READ OUT
          • May 25, 2023 15:25 (IST)

            PRIYANK KHARGE - K'TAKA MIN PRIYANK KHARGE SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

            • May 25, 2023 15:16 (IST)
              New Parliament Building Row Reaches Supreme Court, Plea Seeks Inauguration by President

              A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Lok Sabha Secretariat to have the new Parliament building inaugurated by the President of India.

            • May 25, 2023 14:45 (IST)

              INS VIKRANT - ANOTHER MILESTONE FOR INDIAN NAVY

              • MAIDEN NIGHT LANDING OF MiG-29K ON INS VIKRANT
              • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES HISTORIC VIDEO OF MiG-29K
              • NIGHT LANDING TRIAL OF MiG-29K A BIG SUCCESS
              • THIS IS A REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT: RAJNATH
              • KUDOS TO PROFESSIONALISM OF VIKRANT CREW: RAJNATH
            • May 25, 2023 14:35 (IST)

              AMUL VS NANDINI - AMUL VS AAVIN IN T.N: ANNAMALAI REACTS

              • ANNAMALAI: T.N CM CHOOSES TO DIVERT ATTENTION
            • May 25, 2023 13:10 (IST)

              PARL BUILDING POLITICS - SANSAD SHOWDOWN: M.P CM CALLS BOYCOTT 'SHAMEFUL'

              • M.P CM: RESPONSIBILITY OF ALL TO RESPECT DEMOCRACY
              • M.P CM CHOUHAN:OPPOSITION HUMILIATING DEMOCRACY
            • May 25, 2023 12:15 (IST)

              AMUL VS NANDINI - AMUL VS AAVIN IN TAMIL NADU: STALIN WRITES TO HM

              • ANNAMALAI: T.N CM CHOOSES TO DIVERT ATTENTION
            • May 25, 2023 11:35 (IST)

              YOGI ADITYANATH - A PROUD MOMENT FOR OUR NATION: U.P CM ADITYANATH

              • AMID OPPN’S BOYCOTT CALL, U.P CM YOGI APPEALS
              • PEOPLE WON’T ACCEPT OPPN’S BOYCOTT: U.P CM
              • EARLIER OTHER PMs HAVE INAUGURATED PLACES:U.P CM
              • U.P CM: EVERYONE MUST ATTEND PARL INAUGURATION
              • U.P CM REMINDS OPPN WITH RAJIV AND INDIRA GANDHI

