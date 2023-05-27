Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 27 May 2023: NIA Raids 13 Locations in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur; ISIS Module Busted

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 27 May 2023: NIA Raids 13 Locations in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur; ISIS Module Busted

For 27th May 2023
By News18/ Updated: May 27, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 27 May 2023: NIA Raids 13 Locations in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur; ISIS Module Busted

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • May 27, 2023 20:00 (IST)

    S GURUMURTHY - S GURUMURTHY EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18

    • ANNAMALAI: HISTORIC MOMENT FOR INDIA
    • ANNAMALAI: HUGE GESTURE BY PM MODI
    • THANK PM FOR HONOURING TAMIL CULTURE: ANNAMALAI
    • SENGOL HAS FOUND NAT’L ACCEPTANCE: ANNAMALAI
    • MANY PEOPLE RECOMMENDED SENGOL: ANNAMALAI
    • CREDIT GOES TO PM FOR MAKING CHOICE: ANNAMALAI
    • COINCIDENCE WITH SAVARKAR DAY INCIDENTAL: ANNAMALAI
  • May 27, 2023 19:50 (IST)

    PM - 'SENGOL' HANDED OVER TO PM MODI

    • PM ADDRESSES ADHEENAM SEERS AT HIS RESIDENCE
    • PM: T.N’S CONTRIBUTION TO FREEDOM STRUGGLE HUGE
    • PM: HAPPY TO GET CHANCE TO MEET ALL OF YOU
    • PM MODI: CONTRIBUTION OF TAMILS UNDERMINED
    • PM MODI: SENGOL IS OF GREAT SIGNIFICANCE
    • PM MODI: SENGOL’S HISTORY WELL-DOCUMENTED
    • PM MODI: SALUTE THE LEGACY OF RAJAJI
    • PM MODI: SENGOL DEPICTS INDIAN CULTURE
    • PM MODI: SENGOL IS THE SYMBOL OF POWER
    • PM MODI: SENGOL GETTING ITS DUE PLACE NOW
    • PM: EARLIER SENGOL WAS IN PRAYAGRAJ FOR EXHIBITION
    • PM: SENGOL WAS DISMISSED AS A WALKING STICK
  • May 27, 2023 17:05 (IST)

    SISODIA - TROUBLE MOUNTS FOR MANISH SISODIA

    • COURT TAKES COGNISANCE OF CBI CHARGESHEET
    • CBI CHARGESHEET AGAINST SISODIA ACCESSED
    • CBI CHARGESHEET: SISODIA DESTROYED 2 PHONES
    • DELHI ‘LIQUORGATE’:MANISH SISODIA IN TROUBLE
  • May 27, 2023 16:00 (IST)

    KARNATAKA - CONG SOURCE: SIDDARAMAIAH TO GET FINANCE PORTFOLIO

    • SWEARING-IN CEREMONY HELD AT RAJ BHAVAN
    • KARNATAKA CABINET NOW CONSISTS OF 34 MINISTERS
    • CONG SOURCE: SIDDARAMAIAH TO GET FINANCE PORTFOLIO
    • CONG SOURCE: Dy CM TO GET MAJOR & MEDIUM IRRIGATION
    • CONG SOURCE:DK SHIVAKUMAR TO GET B’LURU CITY DEVT
    • CONG SOURCE: PARAMESHWARA TO GET HOME MINISTRY
    • CONG SOURCE: KJ GEORGE TO GET ENERGY MINISTRY
    • CONG SOURCE: HK PATIL TO GET LAW MINISTRY
    • CONG SOURCE: HK PATIL TO BECOME PARL AFFAIRS MIN
  • May 27, 2023 15:20 (IST)

    T'GANA - LIVE NOW: TELANGANA CM BRIEFS MEDIA

    • T’GANA CM KCR: CENTRE CIRCUMVENTED SC JUDGMENT
    • CM KCR:WILL BACK KEJRIWAL IF NOT WITHDRAWN
    • T’GANA CM KCR: ORDINANCE AGAINST DEMOCRACY
    • T’GANA CM KCR: ORDINANCE CAN’T BE TOLERATED
    • KEJRIWAL: THANK KCR FOR EXTENDING SUPPORT
    • KEJRIWAL: WHERE WILL COMMONERS FIND JUSTICE
  • May 27, 2023 15:19 (IST)

    Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA Raids 13 Locations in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur; ISIS Module Busted

    The NIA on Saturday busted an ‘ISIS-inspired terror module’ following raids at least 13 locations in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, in its ongoing probe into a terror conspiracy case. The case is linked to the Bhopal terror funding case involving the proscribed organization, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

    NIA carried out the raids in Jabalpur on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in close coordination with the Madhya Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terror Squad.

    Incriminating documents, sharp weapons, ammunition including prohibited bore and digital devices have been recovered during the raids. NIA has also detained 12 persons for examination.

  • May 27, 2023 15:00 (IST)

    PILOT VS GEHLOT - FRESH FACE-OFF BETWEEN ASHOK GEHLOT AND PILOT

    • CM GEHLOT’S ADVISOR LODHA QUESTIONS SACHIN PILOT
  • May 27, 2023 14:10 (IST)

    DELHI ORDINANCE - DELHI ORDINANCE UNITES OPPOSITION CMs

    • DELHI CM KEJRIWAL MEETS TELANGANA CM KCR IN HYD
    • PUNJAB CM MANN & RAGHAV CHADHA ACCOMPANY KEJRIWAL
    • KEJRIWAL SEEKS KCR’S SUPPORT OVER ORDINANCE
    • BRIEFING BY KEJRIWAL, MANN & KCR AT 3:30 PM
  • May 27, 2023 13:50 (IST)

    PRAVEEN NETTARU - PRAVEEN NETTARU'S WIFE GOT JOB BY BOMMAI GOVT

    • K’TAKA BJP CLAIMS THAT HER JOB IS CANCELLED
  • May 27, 2023 13:45 (IST)

    MANIPUR VIOLENCE - ARMY, ASSAM RIFLES LAUNCH SEARCH OPs IN MANIPUR

    • SEARCH OPs TO TRACK DOWN ANY ARMED INSURGENTS
    • LATEST TECHNOLOGY BEING USED IN SEARCH OPERATIONS
    • EFFORTS TO RESTORE NORMALCY UNDERWAY
  • May 27, 2023 13:15 (IST)

    PARLIAMENT - AHEAD OF NEW PARLIAMENT INAUGURATION, PM TWEETS

    • PM:MANY PEOPLE EXPRESSING JOY ON NEW PARLIAMENT
    • PM:PEOPLE CONVEYING PRIDE THROUGH VOICE-OVERS
    • PM: NEW PARL WILL WORK TO FULFILL PEOPLE’S WISHES
  • May 27, 2023 13:05 (IST)

    NITI AAYOG - BJP: DID CM NITISH ATTEND PREZ MURMU'S OATH EVENT?

    • BJP: CM NITISH WAS ABSENT DURING 7TH NITI MEET
    • BJP: BOYCOTTING NITI AAYOG MEET IRRESPONSIBLE
    • BJP: BOYCOTTING MEET AGAINST PEOPLE’S INTEREST
  • May 27, 2023 12:55 (IST)

    BJP BRIEFING - 8 CMs SKIP NITI AAYOG MEET: BJP HITS OUT

    • 8 CMs SKIP NITI AAYOG MEET: BJP HITS OUT
    • MEET CRUCIAL FOR PROGRESS IN STATE: BJP
    • 100 ISSUES DEBATED IN NITI AAYOG MEET:BJP
  • May 27, 2023 12:45 (IST)

    HARYANA CM - HARYANA CM HELD HOSTAGE FOR 4 HRS IN MAHENDRAGARH

    • CM KHATTAR HELD HOSTAGE DURING A PUBLIC DIALOGUE
    • CM KHATTAR HELD HOSTAGE DURING JAN SANVAD YATRA
    • CM KHATTAR HELD HOSTAGE IN MAHENDRAGARH YESTERDAY
    • CM KHATTAR NOW IN DELHI TO ATTEND NITI AAYOG MEET
  • May 27, 2023 12:15 (IST)

    NITI AAYOG - PM MODI CHAIRS NITI AAYOG MEETING

    • OVER 100 KEY ISSUES TO BE DISCUSSED: GOVT SOURCE
    • TOP OPPOSITION CMs BOYCOTT NITI AAYOG MEET
    • 7 OPPOSITION CHIEF MINs SKIP NITI AAYOG MEETING
    • CM KEJRIWAL, BENGAL CM, NITISH SKIP MEETING
    • GOVT SOURCE: MSMEs, INFRA TO BE DISCUSSED
    • GATI SHAKTI FOR AREA DEVELOPMENT: GOVT SOURCE
  • May 27, 2023 11:50 (IST)

    KARNATAKA CABINET - 24 KARNATAKA MINs TAKE OATH AS CABINET MINISTERS

    • CM SIDDARAMAIAH’S FINAL CABINET AFTER WIN
    • HK PATIL TAKES OATH AS K’TAKA CABINET MINISTER
    • SIDDARAMAIAH GOVT INDUCTS 24 NEW CABINET MINISTERS
    • ONLY ONE WOMAN MINISTER PART OF THE NEW CABINET
    • KRISHNA BYRE GOWDA TAKES OATH AS CABINET MINISTER
    • DINESH GUNDU RAO TAKES OATH AS CABINET MINISTER
  • May 27, 2023 11:25 (IST)

    KEJRIWAL-KHARGE - COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST DELHI CM AND KHARGE

    • COMPLAINT FOR MAKING INCITING COMMENTS ON PREZ
  • May 27, 2023 11:15 (IST)

    NEW PARL BUILDING - NO SENSE IN ATTENDING NITI AAYOG MEET: NITISH

    • SPECIAL STATUS FOR BIHAR NEEDED IN MEET: CM NITISH
  • May 27, 2023 11:10 (IST)

    NITI AAYOG MEET - NITI AAYOG MEET: PM MODI TO GIVE CLOSING REMARKS

    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.