Breaking News Live Updates - 28 May 2023: 'Those Who Sit Here Will...': Oppn Absent, PM Makes 1st Address in New Parliament

  • May 28, 2023 21:15 (IST)

    IPL FINAL M2023 - PM MODI'S MEET WITH CMs OF BJP RULED STATES ENDS

    • May 28, 2023 20:55 (IST)

      PM MODI - PM MODI LEAVES BJP HEADQUARTERS

      • May 28, 2023 19:10 (IST)

        IPL FINAL M2023 - IPL FINAL 2023: TOSS DELAYED DUE TO RAIN

        • May 28, 2023 18:35 (IST)

          IPL - IPL FINALS 2023: RAIN STARTS IN AHMEDABAD

          • IPL FINALS 2023: RAIN STARTS, COVERS ON
        • May 28, 2023 18:10 (IST)

          AMBATI RAYUDU - IPL FINAL WILL BE MY LAST IPL GAME: AMBATI RAYUDU

          • TODAY’S FINAL WILL BE MY LAST IPL GAME: AMBATI
          • AMBATI RAYUDU ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM IPL
        • May 28, 2023 17:05 (IST)

          MANIPUR - SITUATION CONTINUES TO REMAIN TENSE IN MANIPUR

          • HOUSE OF 1 MLA VANDALISED BY PROTESTERS IN MANIPUR
          • 1 PERSON REPORTEDLY SUSTAINS A BULLET INJURY
          • 1 INJURED DUE TO FIRING FROM MLA’S RESIDENCE
        • May 28, 2023 16:15 (IST)

          WRESTLERS VS FEDERATION - WRESTLERS PROTEST: HEAVY CHAOS UNFOLDS IN DELHI

          • WOMEN WRESTLERS BEATEN ON THE STREETS: CONG CHIEF
          • CONDEMN THE WAY WRESTLERS WERE MISHANDLED: MAMATA
          • COPS DETAIN WRESTLERS FOR ‘VIOLATING LAW & ORDER’
          • VOICES OF WOMEN BEING TRAMPLED: PRIYANKA GANDHI
          • PUNIA: WHY ARE WE BEING STOPPED FROM PROTESTING?
          • CNN-NEWS18 REPORTS FROM PROTEST SITE
        • May 28, 2023 16:15 (IST)

          WRESTLERS - DELHI POLICE ALLEGEDLY MANHANDLES WRESTLERS

          • PROTESTING WRESTLERS ALLEGEDLY MANHANDLED
          • OPPOSITION LEADERS CONDEMN THE INCIDENT
          • VINESH PHOGAT, SAKSHI MALIK, BAJRANG PUNIA HELD
        • May 28, 2023 16:10 (IST)

          PM MODI - PM MEETS CMs AFTER PARLIAMENT INAUGURATION

          • May 28, 2023 14:58 (IST)
            'Those Who Sit Here Will...': Oppn Absent, PM Makes 1st Address in New Parliament | Top Quotes

            'Those Who Sit Here Will...': Oppn Absent, PM Makes 1st Address in New Parliament | Top Quotes

            In his first address at the new parliament building after the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a historic day for India. He termed the new parliament building a “temple of democracy" and the “reflection of the aspirations of new India." PM Modi further expressed confidence that the representatives who will sit in this Parliament will try to give a new direction to democracy.

          • May 28, 2023 14:55 (IST)

            PM - PM MODI TO MEET CMs OF BJP RULED STATES SHORTLY

            • PM TO MEET CMs OF BJP RULED STATES AT BJP HQ
          • May 28, 2023 14:10 (IST)

            PM ON SENGOL - AFTER PARL EVENT, PM TWEETS ON SENGOL

            • DELIGHTED TO SEE SENGOL BEING RECOGNISED: PM MODI
            • SENGOL GIVES INSPIRATION TO FULFIL ASPIRATIONS: PM
            • PM:SENGOL ILLUSTRATES HOW HERITAGE,PROGRESS MERGE
          • May 28, 2023 12:25 (IST)

            AMIT SHAH - HM SHAH: PM DEDICATED THE NEW PARL TO NATION

            • HM: NEW SANSAD MARKS INDIA’S NEW JOURNEY
            • THIS IS INDIA’S JOURNEY TOWARDS EXCELLENCE: HM
            • HM: THIS IS JOURNEY TO EXCELLENCE IN AMRIT KAAL
          • May 28, 2023 12:20 (IST)

            RAHUL GANDHI - RAHUL HITS OUT AT PM OVER PARL INAUGURATION

            • PARL IS THE VOICE OF THE PEOPLE: RAHUL GANDHI
            • RAHUL: PM CONSIDERING THE INAUGURATION A CORONATION
          • May 28, 2023 11:05 (IST)

            MANN KI BAAT - PM ADDRESSES MANN KI BAAT WITH NEW SANSAD IN MIND

            • PM SPEAKS ON EFFICIENT USAGE OF WATER RESOURCE
            • PRESERVE WATER FOR BETTER AND SAFE FUTURE: PM MODI
            • AGRO FARMING IN MORE THAN 500 ACRE LAND: PM
            • PM MODI HAILS SAVARKAR’S FREEDOM STRUGGLE
            • PM REMEMBERS N.T.R ON HIS 100TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY
          • May 28, 2023 10:45 (IST)

            SHAHSHI THAROOR - CONGRESS MP THAROOR'S NEUTRAL STAND ON 'SENGOL'

            • CONG MP: SCEPTRE REFLECTS A CONTINUITY OF TRADITION
            • CONG MP: LET US EMBRACE THE ‘SENGOL’ SYMBOL
            • 2 SIDES CENTRE & OPPN HAVE GOOD ARGUMENTS: CONG
          • May 28, 2023 10:35 (IST)

            PM MODI - AFTER PARL INAUGURATION, PM MODI TWEETS

            • May 28, 2023 10:15 (IST)

              GOVT SOURCE ON SP - SP'S CLAIMS ON BRAHMINISM ARE COMICAL: GOVT SOURCE

              • GOVT SOURCE TO CNN-NEWS18 ON SP’S CLAIMS ON PARL
              • GOVT SOURCE: SP’S CLAIMS REEK OF IGNORANCE
              • ADHEENAMS HAVE RICH HISTORY: GOVT SOURCE
              • ADHEENAMS RUN UNDER OBC CATEGORY: GOVT SOURCE
            • May 28, 2023 09:35 (IST)

              SWAMI PRASAD MAURYA - MORE CONTROVERSY ERUPTS AFTER PM UNVEILS NEW PARL

              • SP TARGETS ADHEENAMS, CALLS THEM ‘RADICALS’
              • SP: UNFORTUNATE THAT ONLY SOUTH BRAHMINS CALLED
              • SP: ALL RELIGIOUS LEADERS SHOULD’VE BEEN INVITED
              • BJP HAS SHOWN ITS CORRUPT MENTALITY: SWAMI PRASAD
              • BJP GOVT IS GOING ON THE PATH OF MONARCHY: SP
              • BJP TRYING TO ESTABLISH BRAHMINISM: SWAMI PRASAD

