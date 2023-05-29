Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 29 May 2023: 'If Bin Laden was Tried In India...': NIA Seeks Death Penalty for Yasin Malik, Delhi HC Issues Notice

Breaking News Live Updates - 29 May 2023: 'If Bin Laden was Tried In India...': NIA Seeks Death Penalty for Yasin Malik, Delhi HC Issues Notice

  • May 29, 2023 23:05 (IST)

    DELHI - DELHI MURDER CASE:POLICE SOURCE TO CNN-NEWS18

    • VICTIM MURDERED OUT OF ANGER: POLICE SOURCE
    • COUPLE HAD ARGUMENT: POLICE SOURCE TO NEWS18
  • May 29, 2023 22:45 (IST)

    J&K - ANOTHER TARGET KILLING IN ANANTNAG, JAMMU & KASHMIR

    • TERRORISTS OPEN FIRE AT VICTIM DEEPAK KUMAR
    • VICTIM DEEPAK KUMAR SUCCUMBS TO BULLET WOUNDS
    • JOINT OP LAUNCHED TO NAB TERRORISTS
  • May 29, 2023 22:45 (IST)

    HM SHAH - HM AMIT SHAH IN VIOLENCE-HIT MANIPUR

    • HM CHAIRS KEY MEET WITH MANIPUR CM BIREN SINGH
  • May 29, 2023 19:05 (IST)

    IPL FINAL 2023 - IPL FINAL 2023: CSK WINS THE TOSS AGAINST GT

    • IPL FINAL 2023: CSK CHOOSES TO BOWL FIRST
  • May 29, 2023 18:00 (IST)

    GEHLOT - R'STHAN CM GEHLOT REACHES KHARGE'S RESIDENCE

    • May 29, 2023 17:30 (IST)

      DELHI - DELHI SHOCKER: NEWS18 ACCESSES AUTOPSY REPORT

      • REPORT: 34 STAB WOUNDS FOUND ON MINOR’S BODY
      • REPORT: ACCUSED STABBED VICTIM WITH SHARP OBJECT
    • May 29, 2023 17:10 (IST)

      PARL INAUGURATION - WB CM SLAMS BJP OVER PARLIAMENT INAUGURATION

      • May 29, 2023 16:40 (IST)

        KARNATAKA - BE READY FOR POLLS: DK SHIVAKUMAR

        • B’LURU CIVIC APATHY: NEW MIN GETS CRACKING
        • BENGALURU CIVIC BODY POLLS TO BE HELD SOON
        • LAST CIVIC BODY POLLS WERE HELD 3 YRS AGO
      • May 29, 2023 16:25 (IST)

        MANIPUR - MANIPUR: HM SHAH TO REACH IMPHAL TONIGHT

        • HM AMIT SHAH TO STAY IN MANIPUR TILL MAY 31
      • May 29, 2023 15:55 (IST)

        DELHI - WE NARROWED DOWN ACCUSED AFTER CCTV FOOTAGE:POLICE

        • May 29, 2023 15:45 (IST)

          TIHAR JAIL - GANG WAR BREAKS OUT IN TIHAR JAIL ONCE AGAIN

          • VIOLENT CLASH ERUPTS B/W 2 GROUPS OF PRISONERS
          • 2 PRISONERS INJURED, TAKEN TO DDU HOSPITAL
        • May 29, 2023 15:06 (IST)
          'If Bin Laden was Tried In India...': NIA Seeks Death Penalty for Yasin Malik, Delhi HC Issues Notice

          The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from prominent Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is presently serving a life term, over the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) plea seeking the death penalty for him in the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

        • May 29, 2023 13:50 (IST)

          DELHI - SHOCKING INCIDENT IN NATIONAL CAPITAL

        • May 29, 2023 13:45 (IST)

          PUNE - PUNE: ROAD RAGE CLASH ON AUNDH ROAD

          • May 29, 2023 13:25 (IST)

            YASIN MALIK - NIA'S PLEA ON YASIN MALIK'S DEATH SENTENCE

            • DELHI HC SEEKS RESPONSE FROM YASIN MALIK
            • SG MEHTA: HE’S PLEADING GUILTY TACTFULLY
          • May 29, 2023 13:15 (IST)

            GEHLOT - R'STHAN CM GEHLOT ESCALATES ATTACK ON PILOT

            • May 29, 2023 13:10 (IST)

              MANIPUR - AMID UNREST, MANIPUR CONG WARNS MIZORAM CONGRESS

              • HM AMIT SHAH TO STAY IN MANIPUR TILL MAY 31
              • HM TO TAKE STOCK OF SITUATION & MEET GUV
            • May 29, 2023 13:00 (IST)

              MVA - RIFT WIDENS WITHIN MVA IN MAHARASHTRA

              • CONG FUMES AT SHIV SENA UBT FOR BACKING NCP
              • POLITICAL TUSSLE B/W CONG & NCP ON LS BYPOLLS
            • May 29, 2023 12:55 (IST)

              SCINDIA - SCINDIA ON 9 YEARS OF MODI GOVERNMENT

