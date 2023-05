Breaking News Live Updates - 30 May 2023: Protesting Wrestlers Threaten To 'Throw Their Medals' into Ganges, Sit on Hunger Strike at India Gate

India’s top wrestlers, who have been protesting for over a month against Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment, on Tuesday said they will throw their hard-earned medals into the river Ganges and sit on a hunger strike “until death" at the India Gate.

Sakshee Malikkh, a bronze medallist at the 2026 Olympics, said in a statement on her Twitter handle that the wrestlers will go to Haridwar on Tuesday to immerse the medals into the holy river at 6 pm.

The wrestlers, including Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, among others, were detained by Delhi Police on Sunday and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site after they attempted to march towards the new parliament building as it was being inaugurated. READ HERE