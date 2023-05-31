Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 31 May 2023: No Evidence Against WFI's Brij Bhushan? Delhi Police Denies Reports, Says Investigation Still On

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 31 May 2023: No Evidence Against WFI's Brij Bhushan? Delhi Police Denies Reports, Says Investigation Still On

For 31st May 2023
By News18/ Updated: May 31, 2023, 05:55 IST

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies

Breaking News Live Updates - 31 May 2023: No Evidence Against WFI's Brij Bhushan? Delhi Police Denies Reports, Says Investigation Still On

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • May 31, 2023 23:10 (IST)

    JITENDRA SINGH - JITENDRA SINGH:PM IS ONE OF WORLD'S TALLEST LEADER

    • May 31, 2023 23:05 (IST)

      NEPAL PM - NEPAL PM ARRIVES IN INDIA ON 4 DAY VISIT

      • PM MODI, PRACHANDA TO HOLD TALKS TOMORROW
      • 1ST VISIT OF PRACHANDA SINCE ASSUMING OFFICE
    • May 31, 2023 23:00 (IST)

      J&K DEVELOPMENT - J&K GETS 1,99,550 HOUSES UNDER PMAY

      • J&K L-G THANKS PM MODI & GIRIRAJ SINGH
    • May 31, 2023 22:55 (IST)

      GEHLOT FREEBIES - GEHLOT GOVT ANNOUNCES 100 UNITS OF ELECTRICITY FREE

      • AHEAD OF 2023 POLLS, GEHLOT’S BIG ANNOUNCEMENT
    • May 31, 2023 22:30 (IST)

      AMIT SHAH - UNION HOME MIN AMIT SHAH TO HOLD PC TOMORROW

      • AMIT SHAH MET KUKI DELEGATION AT KANGPOKPI
      • SHAH TO HOLD PC IN IMPHAL AT 11AM TOMORROW
      • SHAH HELD SECURITY REVIEW MEET WITH ARMY & POLICE
    • May 31, 2023 21:05 (IST)

      JITENDRA SINGH - UNION MIN JITENDRA SINGH EXCLUSIVE

      • JITENDRA SINGH ON 9 YEARS OF MODI GOVT
      • JITENDRA SINGH: INDIA LED THE ANTI-COVID FIGHT
    • May 31, 2023 20:40 (IST)

      GYANVAPI CASE - HINDU SIDE LAWYER VISHNU JAIN TO CNN-NEWS 18

      • May 31, 2023 20:10 (IST)

        SP SINGH - UNION MIN SP BAGHEL LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE

        • SP SINGH BAGHEL ON 9 YRS OF MODI GOVT
        • SP SINGH BAGHEL: 9 YEARS OF MODI SARKAR SAW VIKAS
        • SP SINGH BAGHEL: BJP GOVT WORKED FOR POOR PEOPLE
        • SP BAGHEL: SEVERAL AIIMS CONSTRUCTED UNDER BJP
        • SP SINGH BAGHEL: IITs, AIIMS BUILT IN LAST 9 YRS
        • BAGHEL: INDIAN START UPS HAVE CREATED JOBS
        • SP SINGH BAGHEL SPEAKS ON JUDICIARY & EXECUTIVE
      • May 31, 2023 19:50 (IST)

        SURJIT BHALLA - EX-IMF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EXCLUSIVE

        • STRUCTURAL CHANGE IN LAST 10 YEARS: SURJIT BHALLA
        • SURJIT BHALLA: WE ARE NOW BIG ENGINES OF GROWTH
        • BHALLA: NEED TO ANALYSE ECONOMY BEYOND IDEOLOGY
      • May 31, 2023 19:35 (IST)

        RIDHAM DESAI - MORGAN STANLEY RIDHAM DESAI EXCLUSIVE

        • MORGAN STANLEY: FOCUS ON MACRO STABILITY
        • MORGAN STANLEY MD:MODI IS AN INFLATION HAWK
        • MORGAN STANLEY MD:DIGITAL GROWTH IS PHENOMENAL
        • MORGAN STANLEY MD: SOCIAL AID IS MORE EFFICIENT
        • MORGAN STANLEY MD:POVERTY TACKLED SUCCESSFULLY
        • MORGAN STANLEY MD: GLOBAL PRESSURE CONTINUES
        • MORGAN STANLEY MD:ECONOMY LOT MORE RESILIENT
      • May 31, 2023 18:35 (IST)

        KUNO NATIONAL PARK - UNION FOREST MIN TO VISIT KUNO NAT'L PARK

        • BHUPENDRA YADAV TO ASSESS PROGRESS OF CHEETAHS
        • FMR CHEETAH TASK FORCE MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
      • May 31, 2023 18:20 (IST)

        SMRITI IRANI - CONG'S 'MISSING' JIBE AT UNION MIN SMRITI IRANI

        • UNION MIN SMRITI IRANI HITS BACK AT CONGRESS
        • SMRITI RESPONDS: I AM IN AMETHI, WHERE IS RAHUL?
      • May 31, 2023 17:45 (IST)

        SACHIN PILOT - SACHIN REMINDS GEHLOT OF MAY 31 DEADLINE

        • NO COMPROMISE ON THE ISSUE OF GRAFT: SACHIN
      • May 31, 2023 17:35 (IST)

        SACHIN PILOT - AMID SACHIN PILOT VS GEHLOT INFIGHTING

        • SACHIN PILOT REITERATES 3 DEMANDS MADE TO GEHLOT
        • SACHIN REMINDS GEHLOT OF MAY 31 DEADLINE
        • NO COMPROMISE ON THE ISSUE OF GRAFT: SACHIN
      • May 31, 2023 16:20 (IST)

        GYANVAPI CASE - GYANVAPI CASE:ALLAHABAD HC DISMISSES PLEA

        • VISHNU JAIN: ALLAHABAD HC DISMISSED MUSLIM PLEA
        • VISHNU JAIN: WE WILL PRESENT ALL THE EVIDENCES
      • May 31, 2023 16:05 (IST)

        PM MODI - SHORTLY: PM MODI'S MEGA RALLY IN AJMER

        • PM:GDP FIGURES UNDERSCORE RESILIENCE OF ECONOMY
        • GDP GROWS 7.2% IN FY23, PM MODI TWEETS ON GROWTH
      • May 31, 2023 15:55 (IST)

        WRESTLERS - ANURAG: WFI PREZ HAS STEPPED ASIDE

        • ANURAG THAKUR: WFI PREZ HAS STEPPED ASIDE
        • SPORTS MIN: GOING AS PER WRESTLERS DEMANDS
        • SPORTS MIN: PROBE GOING ON IN RIGHT DIRECTION
        • SPORTS MIN : WRESTLERS SHOULD WAIT FOR PROBE
        • UNION SPORTS MINISTER ON WRESTLERS’ PROTEST
        • AMID WRESTLERS PROTEST, SPORTS MINISTER RESPONDS
      • May 31, 2023 15:30 (IST)

        SUKESH CHANDRASHEKHAR - DELHI L-G FORWARDS COMPLAINT BY SUKESH

        • DELHI L-G FORWARDS COMPLAINT TO CHIEF SECY
        • SUKESH: BEING HARASSED BY JAIL SUPERINTENDENT
        • SUKESH: FORCED TO RETRACT REMARKS AGAINST AAP NETAS
      • May 31, 2023 15:10 (IST)

        ANURAG THAKUR - GODOWN TO BE MADE FOR MORE STORAGE CAPACITY:BJP

        • UNION MIN:NEW SCHEMES FOR AGRICULTURAL FIELD
        • SMART SCHOOLS TO BE MADE IN MANY STATES: BJP

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.