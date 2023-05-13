10 Biggest Companies By Market Capialisation: Apple Tops The List With $2.71 Trillion

World of Statistics recently shared the list of top companies globally based on their market capitalisation and Apple ranks as the world’s largest company with a market value of $2.71 trillion.

The majority of the leading positions in the ranking are occupied by companies based in the United States.

With a market capitalisation of $2.3 trillion, Microsoft, the renowned technology giant, secures the second position in terms of market cap. Following closely is Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer globally, occupying the third spot on the list. The market capitalisation of Saudi Aramco stands at $2.1 trillion.

Advertisement

The largest companies in the world, based on market capitalisation, span across various industries such as technology, communication services, energy and financial services. Market cap is determined by multiplying a company’s total outstanding shares by the current market price per share. Many of the companies in the top-10 list generate annual revenues in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

Market capitalisation, also known as market cap, represents the value of a company’s outstanding shares. It serves as a measure of a company’s worth.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, with a market capitalisation of $1.35 trillion, ranked fourth among the top 10 companies in the world. Alphabet is followed by the prominent e-commerce company Amazon, which has a market cap of $1.14 trillion.

Claiming the sixth spot is the American multinational company Nvidia, boasting a market capitalisation of $711 billion. Following closely behind, Warren Buffett’s company Berkshire occupies the seventh position with a market cap of $703 billion.

The parent company of Facebook, Meta, holds the eighth position on the list with a market cap of $592 billion. Elon Musk’s Tesla has a market cap of $537 billion and it secured the ninth position. Visa, the digital payments and credit card services giant, is the 10th largest company in the world with a market cap of $482 billion.