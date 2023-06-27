100 Years Of Vadilal: How A Soda Shop Became One Of India's Biggest Ice Cream Brands

Vadilal, a household ice cream brand in India, is now one of the biggest companies in the country. Today, it is a multi-billion rupee brand but its journey began a hundred years ago during the British era. Vadilal started as a small soda shop in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in 1907. The shop quickly gained popularity, prompting the founder to experiment with mixing soda and ice cream, creating refreshing soda pops that became a hit across the state. In 1926, Vadilal opened its first dedicated ice cream outlet.

Back then, ice cream was made using the traditional kothi method, which involved a hand-operated machine to churn ice, milk, and other ingredients. Vadilal even offered home delivery of their ice creams, packed in thermocol boxes.

Vadilal Gandhi, the founder, passed on the business to his son Ranchod Lal Gandhi, who propelled the company to new heights. To expand further, Ranchod Lal imported an ice cream-making machine from Germany before India gained independence. Over the course of a century, Vadilal experienced remarkable growth. Eventually, the business was handed down to Ranchod Lal’s two sons, Ramchandra Gandhi and Lakshman Gandhi. By the time of independence, Vadilal had established four ice cream outlets across the country. In the 1950s, they introduced their flagship cassata ice cream, which became immensely popular. By the 1970s, Vadilal had expanded to 10 outlets in Ahmedabad alone.