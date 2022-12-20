15 Long Weekends in 2023: Check Dates to Plan your Leaves and Holidays

It is important to maintain a healthy balance between your professional and personal life. Every now and then, a short break is a must to unwind. However, the traditional Saturday and Sunday are just not enough for people who find peace and love in travelling. We are about to enter the new year and you should know that this one is going to come with more than 15 potentially long weekends. So, if you are planning on going for a short vacation next year, read on to find out what dates you could choose.

Long Weekends 2023: Take a glance at the complete list

January: This month includes 3 long weekends.

1. New Year’s Eve, December 31 (Saturday), and New Year’s Day, January 1 (Sunday)

Tip: So, you can plan a quick three-day trip by taking a day off on Friday, December 30.

2. Lohri, Makar Sankranti, January 14 (Saturday), and Pongal on January 15 (Sunday)

You may take off on January 13 and 16 in order to have four days off for vacation.

3. January 26 Republic Day (Thursday), January 28 (Saturday), and January 29 (Sunday)

Tip: If you take a leave of absence on January 27, you can have a four-day vacation.

February: There is going to be only one long weekend this month.

1. February 18 Mahashivratri (Saturday) and February 19 (Sunday)

Tip: You may take the day off on February 17 to plan a three-day vacation.

March: This one also has one long weekend.

1. March 8 Holi (Wednesday), March 11 (Saturday) and March 12 (Sunday)

Tip: Apply for leaves on March 9 and 10 for a five-day vacation.

April and May: These months come with two really long weekends to organise a trip.

1. April 4 Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday), April 7 Good Friday (Friday), April 8 (Saturday) and April 9 (Sunday)

Tip: You only need to take two days off, April 5 and 6, for a six-day vacation.

2. May 5 Buddha Purnima (Friday), May 6 (Saturday) and May 7 (Sunday)

June and July: These months will offer two long weekends each.

1. June 17 (Saturday), June 18 (Sunday) and June 20 Rath Yatra (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday)

Tip: You can take your leave on June 19 to enjoy a four-day long holiday.

2. June 29: Bakri Eid (Thursday), July 1 (Saturday) and July 2 (Sunday)

Tip: Plan your leave for June 30 to get a four-day weekend.

August: There are going to be two long weekends during this month.

1. August 12 (Saturday), August 13 (Sunday), August 15 Independence Day (Tuesday), August 16 Parsi and New Year (Restricted Holiday) (Wednesday)

Tip: Take off on August 14 and enjoy a five-day vacation.

2. August 26 (Saturday), August 27 (Sunday), August 29 Onam (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday) and August 30 Raksha Bandhan (Wednesday)

Tip: By taking the day off on August 28, you can enjoy five days of vacation.

September: This month also includes two long weekends.

1. September 7 Janmashtami (Restricted Holiday) (Thursday), September 9 (Saturday), and September 10 (Sunday)

Tip: You can take a four-day vacation if you take a leave on September 8.

2. September 16 (Saturday), September 17 (Sunday), and September 19 Ganesh Chaturthi (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday)

Tip: You can make a four-day vacation by taking the day off on September 18.

October: In October, you can take two vacations.

1. September 30 (Saturday), October 1 (Sunday) and October 2 Gandhi Jayanti (Monday)

2. October 21 (Saturday), October 22 (Sunday) and October 24 Dussehra (Tuesday)

Tip: You can make a four-day vacation if you take a leave on October 23.

November: Even November 2023 has two long weekends.

1. November 11 (Saturday), November 12 Diwali (Sunday), and November 13 Govardhan Puja (Restricted Holiday) (Monday)

2. November 25 (Saturday), November 26 (Sunday) and November 27 Guru Nanak Jayanti (Monday)

December: The last month of the year has one long weekend.

1. December 23 (Saturday), December 24 (Sunday), and December 25 Christmas (Monday)

