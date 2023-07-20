18% GST Applicable On Battery Charging For Electric Vehicles, Says Karnataka AAR

Charging batteries used in electric vehicles will attract 18 per cent GST, according to the Karnataka Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR). The AAR, while hearing a case of Chamundeswari Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd, said input tax credit will be allowed for the company.

The question before the AAR was whether charging of battery is a supply of goods or a supply of services. The supply of goods would attract no GST, while the supply of services would attract 18 per cent GST.