22-year-old Shares Habits He Picked From Rich People To Make 1st $1 Million

A 22-year-old man left his mother’s Atlanta basement in 2001 and relocated to New York City. He had no mentors or connections to the wealthy; all he wanted was to become a millionaire. Alan Corey, a podcaster, blogger, realtor and real estate entrepreneur, looked to the wealthy people he knew for inspiration, including his early basketball instructors.

All he was equipped with was hope and ideas He has since become a self-made millionaire with sizable real estate holdings and more than 22,000 X (previously Twitter) followers. He has his own company and spends his free time coaching basketball. What did he do to become a millionaire, then? The millionaire outlines five behaviours that enabled him to reach his first $1 million (around Rs 8 crore). Alan has recently written an article in CNBC, documenting the process.

Focus on Strengths

Advertisement

While playing basketball, Alan claims that although his shoots were the weakest on the team, his defence was strong. He received superior defensive tutoring from the coach as a result. He claims that after learning this, he realised we should concentrate on our strengths and that everyone has some sort of weakness.

Wealth Doesn’t Require a Suit and Tie

Alan writes that he has never seen his coaches wearing anything other than tracksuits. He was his own boss, so he used to wear whatever he wanted. He writes, “My coach’s independent approach and authentic approach to life gave me a blueprint. I don’t invest my time and energy in how things look from the outside, I invest in my quality of life after work. I still don’t know how to tie a tie."

Spend Time on Things That Matter

The millionaire claims that his coaches could have made more money by working in the afternoons. But they were aware that time was their most valuable resource, so they wanted to use it to teach him how to play basketball. He learned from them that true riches come from investing time in the things that are truly important to you. To avoid having to work 40 hours a week in an office, he concentrated on real estate investing and expanding his company.

Greed Is Evil

Advertisement

To get wealthy, one need not be subject to greed. Alan claims that despite their busy schedules, his coaches gave the students their complete attention. He said that he continues to offer assistance to homeowners on occasion and establishes connections with them since doing so makes him happy and content. As a result, they receive many referrals and access to discounts that are not offered elsewhere in the market. Really wealthy people give to others without expecting anything in return.