5 Businesses You Can Start by Taking up Franchises, Know What is Required

Do you intend to quit a job and start a venture of your own but are confused about how to go about it? A very effective way is to take franchises and operate them. It takes minimal investment and can generate a lot of profits if you can handle them well. Let us explore some opportunities which involve you taking up franchises.

Aadhar card outlet

You can start an Aadhar Card outlet but that will require you to qualify for an exam conducted by UIDAI, following which you will be granted a license. After receiving the license, you can get Aadhar enrolment and biometric verification done, following which, registration will have to be done from the Common Service Center.

SBI ATM Franchise

A security deposit of Rs. 2 lakh and working capital of Rs. 3 lakh must be paid to obtain permission for an SBI ATM franchise. The entire amount invested is therefore Rs. 5 lakh. It should also be noted that the amount may vary from company to company.

Post office Franchise

By receiving a post office franchise, which functions similarly to a post office, you can open one and start making money. Let us inform you that the post office grants two different sorts of franchises. The first franchise in this is that of the outlet, and the second is that of the Postal Agents. 5000 rupees is all you need to invest to purchase the franchise. You can make money after purchasing a franchise by taking a commission.

IRCTC Ticket Agent

With the help of IRCTC, you can earn thousands every month. You do not need to go anywhere for this. For this, all you have to do is to become a ticket agent by submitting a few documents to IRCTC and having a working internet banking system to book tickets for clients.

Amul Franchise

Amul has two different franchise options. They are Amul Railway Parlor or Amul Kiosk and Amul Ice Cream Scooping Parlour. You would need to put down Rs 2 lakh if you wish to invest in the first one. On the other hand, you would need to pay Rs 5 lakhs if you are considering the other one. For this, non-refundable brand security of between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 will need to be provided.

