5 Things Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Wants Her Son To Learn About Money

We all want money-saving and investment tips in today’s world. Sometimes financial services come in handy and sometimes, we get some financial literacy through YouTube videos. But beyond growing our net worth and increasing our corpus, we should also carefully define how we think about money. And Edelweiss CEO and MD, Radhika Gupta has come to our rescue.

Radhika Gupta recently shared the top five money lessons she wants to teach her child first. The head of the Mumbai-based investment and financial services company, Gupta has a son named Rémy Gupta Moniz, and she has already disclosed that she has set up an index fund for him. On Sunday, she tweeted, “Five thoughts about money that I want my child to learn first."

Gupta first tweeted that money does have a real purpose. “It enables you to fulfil your dreams, it makes the little and big things in life easier. It adds comfort, and it enables moments of joy, for you and the people who care for you. So earning money and saving money is important," she added.

She said that money cannot define us and we should never let it affect our sense of self-worth or our confidence. “Never let it affect how you are and behave with others either, because people are more than their bank balance," she wrote.

Emphasising the significance of gratitude Radhika said, “You have more than I did and I have more than my parents did because each generation has worked hard. Use what you have to take another leap, to take risks, to create opportunities that we never had," she tweeted.