50th GST Council Meeting Live Updates: 28% GST On Online Gaming Decided After Extensive Discussions, Says FM

“Ignoring the long-time demand of the gaming industry, levying a 28% tax rate on the gaming industry will be a big setback for Indian players. We will need to see the fine print of notification if any exceptions are created. We might immediately see notices being issued to the gaming players for differential tax and with this new series of litigation.

With the advent of technology and the use of handheld devices, the online gaming market is fast growing at US$ 3 billion with more than 400 million users and is expected to grow rapidly in the next half a decade. Therefore, it was important to put taxability at par with global tax rates so that the Indian industry remains competitive.

In most countries the online gaming industry is taxable more or less at par with the current taxability of 18%, therefore, it’s a disadvantage for Indian game companies if the taxability moves to 28%.

Even on the valuation, the taxability seems to be on the face value and not on margin / platform fee. Taxing the entire pool value will adversely impact the customers as well as they would get less playable value," said Ankur Gupta, Practice Leader - Indirect Tax at SW India.