50th GST Council Meeting Live Updates: 28% GST On Online Gaming Decided After Extensive Discussions, Says FM

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 20:56 IST
New Delhi, India
50th GST Council Meeting: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed the media informing the decisions taken by the GST Council. She said the GST Council in its 50th meeting on Tuesday, July 11, cleared a 28 per cent GST on online gaming, horse racing and casinos after extensive discussions. The 28 per cent tax will be levied on the full face value of the bets placed. GST rates have been brought down on four items, including fish soluble paste and LD slag from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.
CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri said private bank account details of the person seeking GST registration will now be mandatory. He also said the pilot of the biometric authentication for GST registration is put on a formal footing.
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said the GST appellate tribunal should start functioning in this financial year. In the first phase, the tribunals will be set up mostly in the state capital cities.
Abhishek Jain, National Head & Partner, Indirect Taxes, KPMG, said: “While the detailed amendment would need to be evaluated, the move for levying 28 per cent GST on full value is much against the industry expectations. This recent growing sector was expecting relief with clarification on GST only being applicable on the platform fee earned by them. Separately, the approvals for creation of GST Appellate Tribunal is a welcome move specifically in light of the multitude of litigations pending under GST."
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said a total tax evasion to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore was found in the drive against fake input tax credit.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said very substantive discussions took place on online gaming. MeitY is likely to provide a list of an inclusion or exclusion list of games. Our position is clearly on taxation. We will still align it with MeitY’s rules.
The finance ministers of Delhi and Punjab raised the issue of GSTN’s inclusion under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, said Finance Minister Sitharaman. She said officials explained to them after they raised their concerns.
The government will bring an amendment to GST law to include online gaming; 28 per cent tax to be levied on full face value, said Finance Minister.
The GST Council has approved 22 per cent cess rate on MUVs, but Sedan has not been included in the list, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said.
GST Council decided to exempt from GST satellite launch services provided by private organisation.
The GST Council in the 50th meeting on Tuesday decided to cut GST rate on food served in cinema halls to 5%. Earlier, the GST rate was 18%.
Addressing media, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said GST rate on fish soluble paste has been reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.
Three drugs related to cancer treatment and medicines for rare diseases, and food products for special medical purposes received exemptions.
“Till now, online gaming and online lottery were not under the purview of GST, from now 28 per cent GST will be applicable. There will be no discrimination on the basis of what game one is opting for," said Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar after attending the 50th GST Council meeting in Delhi, according to news agency PTI.
With the advent of technology and the use of handheld devices, the online gaming market is fast growing at US$ 3 billion with more than 400 million users and is expected to grow rapidly in the next half a decade. Therefore, it was important to put taxability at par with global tax rates so that the Indian industry remains competitive.
In most countries the online gaming industry is taxable more or less at par with the current taxability of 18%, therefore, it’s a disadvantage for Indian game companies if the taxability moves to 28%.
Even on the valuation, the taxability seems to be on the face value and not on margin / platform fee. Taxing the entire pool value will adversely impact the customers as well as they would get less playable value," said Ankur Gupta, Practice Leader - Indirect Tax at SW India.
Maharashtra will get four benches of GSTAT in first phase and three more in second phase, while West Bengal has agreed to have two benches of the GST Appellate Tribunal in Kolkata.
In the 50th GST Council meeting, it has been decided that seven GST tribunals will be set up in Maharashtra, and two tribunals will be set up in West Bengal.
“Very unfortunate & terrible for the industry… this is a killer blow," said Joy Bhattacharjya, director general of the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports.
According to news agency PTI, several opposition-ruled states expressed concern over Centre’s decision to allow enforcement directorate (ED) to share information with GST Network, with finance minister of AAP-ruled Punjab Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday saying it amounts to ‘tax terrorism’ and scaring small business. The finance ministry, through a notification, brought in an amendment to the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as per which GSTN, which handles the technology backbone of Goods and Services Tax, has been included in the list of entities with which ED will share information.
At the 50th GST Council meeting on Tuesday, Aam-Aadmi Party ruled Delhi and Punjab voiced concerns over the notification and demanded a discussion. “A lot of finance ministers raised the issue… Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan have voiced their concern and said that it should be discussed in GST Council," Delhi finance minister Atishi told reporters here, according to PTI.
Nirmala Sitharaman Office tweeted, “The 50th meeting is a milestone which indicates success of cooperative federalism and establishment of a good & simple tax regime."
Prior to the 50th meet, the council has so far held 49 meetings & has taken approximately 1500 decisions in the spirit of co-operative federalism.
Toy manufacturers have urged the government for the immediate roll-out of the production linked incentive scheme to boost the growth of the sector. Besides, they have also asked the Centre to resolve a GST (Goods and Services Tax) anomaly.
“Mechanical toys attract a 12 per cent GST, and the tax on electronics toys is 18 per cent, “so if we add merely some light or music in a mechanical toy, that toy is classified as electronic toys. This is an anomaly and we have urged for its removal," Toy Association of India Chairman Manu Gupta said.
- The fitment committee, comprising central and state tax officials, has recommended that all utility vehicles, by whatever name called, would attract a 22 per cent cess provided they meet three parameters - length greater than 4 metres, engine capacity greater than 1,500 cc and ground clearance in ‘un-laden condition’ of more than 170 mm.
- The report of the panel of eight state finance ministers, convened by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on taxation of online gaming, horse racing and casinos is also slated to be discussed in the meeting.
- The GoM (group of ministers) had a broad agreement that a 28 per cent GST should be levied on all the three supplies, but a consensus eluded on taxability of online games with Goa suggesting that an 18 per cent tax should be levied only on platform fees and contribution to prize pool should be tax exempt.
Satellite launch services by private players are likely to be exempt from GST.
- Import of cancer medicine Dinutuximab (Qarziba) by individuals for personal use attract a 12 per cent IGST.
- The fitment committee said that the medicine, which costs Rs 36 lakh, should be exempted from GST as patients usually raise money through crowdfunding.
50th GST Council meeting, chaired by FM Nirmala Sitharaman, underway in Delhi.
FM Sitharaman on Tuesday released a special cover and customised myStamp on the occasion of the 50th meeting of the GST Council
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Tuesday that with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) being linked with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), even those traders paying the tax can be arrested by the federal agency.
Kejriwal hoped that people would oppose this development at the GST Council meeting on Tuesday.
The government has amended the provisions of the money-laundering law to allow the ED to share information with the GST network. The move would help in the recovery of the GST evaded through money laundering.
“A large proportion of traders do not pay GST — some out of compulsion, some intentionally. A few days ago, the Centre also brought the GST within the purview of the ED. It means that now, if a businessman does not pay the GST, the ED will arrest him directly and bail will not be granted," Kejriwal alleged in a tweet in Hindi.
GSTN handles the technology backbone of the indirect-tax regime and is the repository of all GST-related information, including return, tax filing and other compliances.
Ahead of the GST Council meeting, eSports Players Welfare Association (EPWA) director and Tech Policy lawyer Shivani Jha said, “Gamers must not be taxed the same way as Gamblers". The statement has come as the GST Council is likely to discuss the recommendations of a group of state finance ministers regarding the levy of 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing on Tuesday.
Shivani added, “We hope that the council of ministers will take equitable steps to ensure an increased GST doesn’t discourage players from playing altogether".
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today released a short film titled ‘GST Council - 50 steps towards a journey’ on the occasion of 50th meeting of GST Council in New Delhi.
The finance minister said, “Three items have received exemptions, they are: cancer-related drugs, medicines for rare diseases, and food products for special medical purposes”. The Council has also exempted satellite launch services by private operators from GST. The GST Council has also decided to set up seven GST tribunals in Maharashtra and two tribunals in West Bengal.
The GST Council on Tuesday also decided to cut GST rate on food served in cinema halls to 5 per cent. Earlier, the GST rate was 18 per cent.
The GST Council, chaired by Union finance minister and comprising state representatives, met on Tuesday to decide on various issues related to the indirect tax in the country.
A group of ministers was constituted to prepare a report on the tax levy on online gaming. The GoM, convened by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has members from eight states- West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
The GoM in its first report submitted to the GST Council in June 2022, had suggested that 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) be levied on full value of the bets placed, including the contest entry fee paid by the player on participating in the game. In cases of race courses, the GoM recommended that GST be levied on the full value of bets pooled in the totalisators and placed with the bookmakers.
After the 47th GST Council meeting at June-end, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the Council was of the prima-facie view that the common thread connecting them is that these activities are in nature of “gambling” and should be taxed accordingly.