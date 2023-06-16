50th GST Council to Discuss Measures to Curb Evasion, GoM Report on Online Gaming in July 11 Meet

The GST Council on July 11 will discuss some more measures to tighten the noose on fake registration and fraudulent generation of input tax credit (ITC) as it looks to check tax evasion, a top official said on Friday. “We are thinking of some other measures and we will take them through the due process of the law committee and GST council," Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Chairman Vivek Johri told reporters.

The 50th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled on July 11. The Council will also discuss the GoM report on online gaming, casinos and horse racing and will circulate it to the states soon. The GoM submitted its report to the Council in December last year, but the Council has not taken it up for discussion.