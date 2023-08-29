6 Lessons From Sports That Can Bring A Drastic Change In Employee Productivity

Sports do not just build confidence and resilience but can also break barriers among individuals and help them bond better. Sports have transformative and healing powers. Introducing sports and games at the workplace can create a fun environment among the employees and can also increase their productivity. Here are the benefits of introducing team-building activities like sports and games at the workplace.

1. Building trust

Activities like sports at the workplace can help the employees to get to know each other in a better way. Team building activities promote collaborative learning, mutual trust, and teamwork. A member cannot win a game single-handedly, so the employees rely on the teammate’s help and expertise. Engaging in such activities can make employees trust each other and count on each other. It leads to better productivity and results.

2. Increases physical health

According to the Harvard business review, employers who take care of their employee health and fitness saw about a 6-to-1 Return on Investment. Organising fitness challenges after work can make employees leave their desks and engage in promoting physical health.

3. Enhances mental health

According to ADP Research Institute, around 76% of Indian workers indicate that stress has a negative impact on work performance with 49% expressing similar sentiments about their mental health. Organising fun-filled sports activities can help the employees to de-stress and can result in better performance at the workplace.

4. Encourage creativity

Team building games can infuse creativity in employees. The employees can come out with out-of-box ideas to accomplish a task. These activities can lead the employees to come out with innovative and creative ideas to deal with potential problems at the workplace.

5. Boost communication

Team building activities help in boosting communication among the employees. It develops camaraderie and trust among them. It gives employees a chance to socialise with each other beyond the office space. It brings people from diverse backgrounds together and helps in ice-breaking. Socialising between team members enhances communication patterns by more than 50 %, stated a study.