66 Railway Stations Get Certification Under FSSAI's Eat Right India Scheme

Guwahati Railway Station has been awarded Eat Right Station certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for providing high-quality and nutritious food to passengers, reported PTI. The station is the first under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to get the status for a period of two years from June 2. The Eat Right India scheme is a flagship program initiated by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system towards, safe, healthy and sustainable food for all the passengers.

Under the program, the stations are awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with a rating from 1 to 5. The stations with 5 stars rating mean that full compliance by the station has been made to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers.

Eat Right India implements a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity-building, collaborative and empowerment approaches to ensure that the food is suitable both for the people and our planet. At present, 66 stations across the country have been certified while two stations are in the process of obtaining the certification. Mumbai Central Railway Station became the first Eat Right Station with a rating of four stars.

How can one attain the certificate: