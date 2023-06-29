7 Factors That You Should Keep In Mind Before Diving Into Property Investments

Investing in property is a popular choice for many of us because it offers stability and potential long-term returns. Before diving into the world of property investment, it is crucial to be aware of various factors that can impact your investment and avoid potential complications down the line. From location and infrastructure to the reputation of builders and financial considerations, thorough research and careful analysis are essential. The key factors to consider before making a property investment can be understood from below

Location: The location of a property plays a vital role in determining its value and future prospects. Access to amenities such as schools, hospitals, markets, and transportation networks is essential. Considering the potential for future development, such as road widening or metro connectivity, can further enhance the property’s value and desirability.

Infrastructure: Before finalising a property, it is crucial to thoroughly assess the quality of infrastructure, including water supply, drainage, and electricity. These basic necessities are essential for daily living and should be in place before making a purchase to avoid any inconveniences or additional expenses later on.

Builders’ Reputation: Choosing a property from a reputable and trustworthy builder is crucial to mitigate risks and ensure a smooth buying experience. Conduct thorough research on the builder’s track record, past projects, construction quality, delivery timelines, and any legal disputes. This information will help gauge the builder’s credibility and reliability, aiding in the selection of a suitable property.

Financial Aspects: Budgeting is a vital aspect of property investment. In addition to the purchase price, there are several other financial responsibilities to consider, such as stamp duty, registration fees, transfer fees, brokerage fees, town planning fees, and authorities fees. Understanding these financial implications and including them in your budget will help you plan your investment more effectively.

Brokerage: The intermediary facilitating the buyer-seller contract may receive a commission ranging from 0.5% to 2%, depending on the location and agreement value.

Registration Fees: Property registration requires adherence to the Transfer of Property Act 1882, ensuring a legally valid title transfer. The registration fee typically amounts to 1-3% of the agreement value.