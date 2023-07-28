'70% Construction In Delhi Unauthorised Where No Clearances Are Taken': Delhi Fire Services Director

Over 70 per cent of construction in Delhi is unauthorised where no clearances are taken, which unfortunately leads to accidents including fire, said Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg while highlighting the need for the adoption of new technology for the construction of new buildings to ensure safety.

He was speaking at the CII Delhi Interactive Session with RERA-Delhi and Delhi Fire Services in New Delhi.

Speaking at the same event, RERA-Delhi Chairman Anand Kumar addressed various concerns of the real estate industry and assured registration of projects within 15 days of receiving the required documents. He also announced to release RERA guidelines soon and invited inputs from the real estate community for the same.

Kumar emphasised the significance of transparency and collaboration in fuelling Delhi’s real estate growth.

“The real estate industry has long been facing challenges because of the multiplicity of agencies as well as delayed registrations in Delhi," said Harsh Vardhan Bansal, who is the chairman of the sub-committee (infrastructure, real estate and urban development) of CII Delhi and co-founder of Unity Group.

He highlighted the challenges faced by the sector, particularly regarding RERA regulations on common areas, usage of funds, the extension of project duration in force majeure, etc, and fire safety clearances.

Highlighting the ban on construction in anticipation of poor air quality under the revised GRAP guidelines, he said that there are a number of non-polluting activities in construction like plumbing, electrification, furniture & fittings. He requested RERA’s support to secure permission for it. He also requested for exemption of RERA-registered project from the ban under GRAP guidelines just like the public interest projects as it involves public money.

Anand Kumar, chairman of the RERA-Delhi, said some developers are currently announcing selling farmhouses built on 1 acre on the proposed policy under MPD 2041, which is completely illegit. The farmhouses in Delhi are identified to be in low-density areas which currently have no clearance from DDA, and the industry must be careful in making such commitments.

Kumar announced to release RERA guidelines soon and invited inputs from the real estate community, furthering RERA’s focus on continuous improvement. He concluded stating RERA was established to bridge the trust deficit between the five major stakeholders builders, agents, buyers, planners, and regulators and all of them need to work together for a sustainable, and conducive environment.

He highlighted the need of creating awareness through sessions and campaigns on RERA regulations which are drawn for the benefit of all.

Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services, highlighted the need for the adoption of new technology in the construction of new projects and building to ensure fire safety. He shared that in Delhi over 70 per cent of construction is unauthorised where no clearances are taken, which unfortunately leads to accidents including fire.

He also said that in the last 15 years not even a single casualty has happened in buildings cleared by the Delhi Fire Service department.