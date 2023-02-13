73 Airports Have Been Operationalised Under UDAN Scheme Till January 2023

A total of 73 unserved/ underserved airports, including nine heliports and two water aerodromes, have been operationalised as on January 31, 2023, since 2017, under the UDAN scheme. Also, a total viable gap funding (VGF) of around Rs 2,355 crore has been released to selected airline operators as on January 31, 2023, for the operation of UDAN flights, according to an official statement.

“Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched regional connectivity scheme-UDAN (UdeDeshkaAamNagrik) on 21.10.2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and making air travel affordable to the masses. UDAN is a market driven scheme. Interested airlines based on their assessment of demand on particular routes, submit their proposals at the time of bidding under UDAN," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in the statement.

It added that as on January 31, 2023, a total number of 73 unserved/ underserved airports including nine heliports and two water aerodromes have been operationalised, since 2017, under the UDAN scheme. UDAN is an ongoing scheme where bidding rounds are conducted from time to time for covering more destinations/stations and routes under the scheme.

“UDAN is a self-financing scheme. VGF amount of around Rs. 2355 crore has been released to Selected Airline Operators as on 31.01.2023 for the operation of UDAN flights," the ministry said.

It also said the government has approved the ‘Revival of unserved and under-served airports’ scheme for the revival and development of 100 unserved and under-served airports, helipad and water aerodromes by 2024. Under the UDAN scheme, the unserved and underserved airports/ airstrips, namely Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda and Pathankot, have been identified in Punjab for operation of UDAN flights till the completion of four rounds of bidding. UDAN flight operation from the Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda and Pathankot airports have been commenced by the selected airline operators (SAOs).

