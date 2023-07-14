Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaInflation
Home » Business » 7th Pay Commission: Madhya Pradesh Announces 4% DA Hike For State Govt Employees

7th Pay Commission: Madhya Pradesh Announces 4% DA Hike For State Govt Employees

7th Pay Commission: The 4% DA hike will take the salaries of the Madhya Pradesh government's employees on par with the central government employees

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 16:53 IST

New Delhi, India

After the DA hike, Madhya Pradesh's government employees will see a hike in their in-hand salary.
7th Pay Commission: Giving a bonanza for state government employees, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday, July 14, announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance with effect from January 2023. The DA hike will take the salaries of the Madhya Pradesh government’s employees on par with the central government employees.

Announcing the 4% DA hike decision, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “We have taken many revolutionary decisions in the interest of employees. We have now decided to provide a 42 per cent dearness allowance, on par with the central government employees"

The Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to clear the DA arrear of the January-June 2023 period in three instalments, Chouhan said.

    • “Those employees who are getting salary based on the 6th Pay Commission will get the same DA hike," the chief minister said.

    The state government will also give the 4th Time Scale Pay to those who have completed 35 years in service till July 1, 2023.

    About the Author

    Mohammad Haris

    first published: July 14, 2023, 16:33 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 16:53 IST
