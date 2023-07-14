7th Pay Commission: Madhya Pradesh Announces 4% DA Hike For State Govt Employees

7th Pay Commission: Giving a bonanza for state government employees, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday, July 14, announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance with effect from January 2023. The DA hike will take the salaries of the Madhya Pradesh government’s employees on par with the central government employees.

Announcing the 4% DA hike decision, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “We have taken many revolutionary decisions in the interest of employees. We have now decided to provide a 42 per cent dearness allowance, on par with the central government employees"

The Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to clear the DA arrear of the January-June 2023 period in three instalments, Chouhan said.