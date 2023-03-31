87 Gujarat Railway Stations To Be Redeveloped Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

In India, a railroad is a crucial form of transportation. Every day, hundreds of thousands of people travel to their destinations on trains run by the Indian Railways. The Ministry of Railways is also working towards making trains more comfortable and developing stations with modern technologies to facilitate the journey of passengers. In light of this, the railways has started renovating stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This plan includes both long-term planning and daily consideration of the development of railroad stations.

In the past, Ashwini Vaishnav, the minister of railways, said that the government was planning to develop 1275 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. As planned, a maximum of 149 railway stations from Gujarat, 87 from West Bengal, 123 from Maharashtra, and 149 from Uttar Pradesh will be redeveloped.

This program has been launched to modernise Indian Railway stations. The scheme includes the construction of waiting areas, restrooms, elevators, and stairs. Other developments like free Wi-Fi, an improved passenger information system, an executive lounge, etc. To bring the railway station from the entire city to the centre, entry will be organised from both ends. Additional improvements for the disabled include the availability of ballastless rails and roof plazas.

In phase 1, the administration will take 87 stations in Gujarat. These stations include Ahmedabad, Anand, Ankleshwar, Asarwa, Bardoli, Bhachau, Bhaktinagar, Bhanvad, Bharuch, Bhatia, Bhavnagar, Bhestan, Bhildi, Bilimora (NG), Bilimora Junction, Botad Junction, Chandlodia, Chorwad Road, Dabhoi Junction, Dahod, Dakor, Derol, Dhrangadhra, Dwarka, Gandhidham, Godhra Junction, Gondal, Hapa, Himmatnagar, Jam Jodhpur, Jamnagar, and Jamwantali among others.

The time taken for construction depends largely on the complexity of the railway station redevelopment programme. This involves the safety of both passengers and trains and necessitates numerous statutory clearances from urban and local authorities. As a result, no time limit frame for the completion can be given.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme uses budgetary funds to build stations. A tiny fraction of stations is, however, also being explored for development under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) paradigm. The PPP strategy was used to open the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

