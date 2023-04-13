Aadhaar Address Change: How Many Times Can You Update Address On Aadhaar Card?

Aadhaar number is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the government to residents of India based on their biometric and demographic data. The Aadhaar card serves as a proof of identity and address for various purposes, such as opening a bank account, applying for a passport or a driving licence, getting a mobile connection, and receiving government subsidies and welfare benefits.

Can You Change Address On Aadhaar Card?

Yes, you can change the address on the Aadhaar card. As of now, there is no limit on the number of times you can change your address in Aadhaar. However, it has to be done by submitting required documents.

UIDAI ( Identification Authority of India) recommends that you update your address in Aadhaar only when you have a valid reason to do so.

Advertisement

What Fields Can You Update In Aadhaar?

Demographic information: Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status and Information Sharing Consent

Biometric information: Iris, Fingerprints and Facial Photograph

Can You Update Date of Birth (DoB) In Aadhaar?

Yes. You can update the Date of Birth (DOB) in your Aadhaar only once. Beyond limit, it shall be taken as an exceptional case. Cases exceeding the above limit shall be considered as an exception case. In such cases, residents can put an update request at Aadhaar Centre and then approach the concerned Regional Office of UIDAI for approval of the update under exception. After due diligence by Authorised officials the request shall be approved/rejected. You can update the Date of Birth (DoB) in your Aadhaar with a valid Date of Birth (DoB) proof having your name.

How To Update Address On Aadhaar?

To update your address in Aadhaar, you can visit the official website of UIDAI or visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) or Aadhaar Enrollment Center. You will need to submit a valid proof of address document to update your address in Aadhaar, and the update process may take a few days to reflect in your Aadhaar details. It is important to keep your Aadhaar details updated, especially your address, as it is used as a proof of identity and address for various purposes.

How Can You Update Demographic Details In Aadhaar?

Advertisement

As mentioned above, there are 2 different ways you can get your details updated:-

1. By visiting the nearest enrolment centre. Search the nearest enrolment centre by clicking on “Locate an Enrolment Center" on uidai.gov.in website.

2. Online using myAadhaar - online demographics update service.

Why Demographic Data Update Needed?

Changes in life events such as marriage may lead to residents changing their basic demographic details such as name and address. Address and mobile number could also change due to migration to newer locations. Residents may also want changes in their relative’s details due to changes in life events such as marriage, death of a relative etc. In addition, residents could have other personal reasons to change their mobile number, email address etc..

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here