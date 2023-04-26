Is Your Bank Account Linked To Aadhaar? Find Out With This Hassle-Free Online Check

Aadhaar Bank Account Link Status: Aadhaar is a 12-digit individual identification number issued by the Identification Authority of India. The number serves as a proof of identity and address, anywhere in India. Aadhaar is residents’ digital ID, and it works as a single source of online and offline identity verification for residents across the country. Residents can use their Aadhaar number to verify and validate their identity credentials either electronically or through offline verification.

Is it mandatory to link a bank account with Aadhaar?

As per the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Third Amendment Rules, 2019, if you wish to receive any benefit or subsidy under any scheme notified under section 7 of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, it is mandatory to submit Aadhaar number to the banking service provider.

For other banking services, Aadhaar is a preferred KYC document. However, if you do not wish to submit Aadhaar, then you may use any other officially valid documents as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. Remember, linking your bank account with Aadhaar in this case is optional.

While upholding the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, the Supreme Court, in September 2018, said it is not mandatory for citizens to furnish Aadhaar for opening bank accounts if they are not availing of government subsidies.

To check if your bank account is linked with Aadhaar, you can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of the Identification Authority of India at https://uidai.gov.in/.

Click on the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab and select ‘Aadhaar Services’ from the drop-down menu.

Under the ‘Aadhaar Services’ section, click on ‘Check Aadhaar & Bank Account Linking Status’.

You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the security code displayed on the screen.

Click on ‘Send OTP’ and enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Once you enter the OTP, click on ‘Login’ and you will be able to view the status of your Aadhaar and bank account linking.

Alternatively, you can also check your Aadhaar and bank account linking status by logging into your net banking account or by visiting your bank branch and enquiring with the bank officials.

Visit your bank’s official website or visit the nearest bank branch.

Provide your Aadhaar number and PAN card details to the bank.

Fill out the form for Aadhaar linking.

The bank will verify your Aadhaar details with UIDAI and link your Aadhaar with your bank account.

