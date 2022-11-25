Home » Business » Aadhaar Linking: Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Grants 2 Extra Days To Consumers For Power Bill Payment

Aadhaar Linking: Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Grants 2 Extra Days To Consumers For Power Bill Payment

TANGEDCO has extended the due date for paying bills by two days for all those whose last date falls between November 24 and 30

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 13:29 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

TANGEDCO has already provided a link on its official website for consumers to link their Aadhaar and SMSes would be sent to all the consumers in this regard.
TANGEDCO has already provided a link on its official website for consumers to link their Aadhaar and SMSes would be sent to all the consumers in this regard.

The Tamilnadu Generation And Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has extended the deadline for paying bills by two days for all those whose last date falls between November 24 and 30, according to reports. The step has been taken as a significant number of power consumers in Tamil Nadu are unable to pay their bills due to issues over linking of Aadhaar with their electricity service number.

According to a circular to all circle superintendent engineers, TANGEDCO headquarters has said many customers were not able to pay their electricity bills, both online or offline, as the collection option is enabled only after obtaining the Aadhaar numbers and its validation.

The circular said, “Hence, the extension of time for payment of LT CC (current consumption) charges for those consumers whose due data falls between November 24 and 30 shall be provided for two days from the respective due date so as to avoid inconvenience to the consumer while linking Aadhaar on the last day for payment of CC charges. This extension of time shall be allowed to those categories of consumers who are required to link Aadhaar."

Advertisement

TANGEDCO has extended the due date for paying bills by two days for all those whose last date falls between November 24 and 30. It, however, is yet to make an official announcement.

RELATED NEWS

Till last year, the state-owned Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Ltd had data for 1.17 crore consumers. But this number had increased to over 3 crores. TANGEDCO has already provided a link on its official website for consumers to link their Aadhaar and SMSes are sent to all the consumers in this regard.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji last week, as per PTI report, said the Aadhaar linkage was meant to generate proper data. “I am making it clear. Even if one has three or five connections on one’s name, one would not lose the subsidy due to Aadhaar linkage."

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: November 25, 2022, 13:29 IST
last updated: November 25, 2022, 13:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+45PHOTOS

Bhediya Screening: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Joined By Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari, Rajkummar Rao

+9PHOTOS

News18 Showreel: News18 India's Biggest Blockbuster Will See Superstars Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana Among Others Participate