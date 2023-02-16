Aadhaar-PAN Linking: Know How to Check if Your Aadhaar Card is Linked with PAN Card

Aadhaar-PAN Linking Verification: It is mandatory for individuals to link their Aadhaar Card with their PAN card to avail of certain services, including filing the income tax return. According to the official notification, the last date to link Aadhaar with a PAN card was March 31, 2022. However, it was further extended to March 31, 2023, with a minimal penalty fee.

If PAN becomes inoperative, the income tax department will consider that the individual has not submitted PAN and therefore liable to face the consequences for the same. “Where a person, whose permanent account number has become inoperative…, is required to furnish, intimate or quote his permanent account number under the Act, it shall be deemed that he has not furnished, intimated or quoted the permanent account number, as the case may be, in accordance with the provisions of the Act, and he shall be liable for all the consequences under the Act for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the permanent account number," the CBDT mentioned earlier.

If the Aadhaar link with PAN was done between 1 April 2022 and 30 June 2022, citizens had to pay Rs 500 as a fine. However, if someone has still missed linking the Aadhaar with PAN last year, they can do it between 1 July 2022 and 31 March 2023 but with a penalty fee of Rs 1,000.

Advertisement

In case you are unsure if your Aadhaar and PAN card linking process has been completed or not, you can check the status both online and offline to avoid penalties.

How to check if your PAN and Aadhaar card is linked?

1) Go the official site of income tax department — www.incometax.gov.in.

2) Under the ‘Our Services’, there will be an option of ‘Link Aadhaar’ on the homepage.

3) Click on ‘Link Aadhaar Know About your Aadhaar PAN linking Status’ option.

4) A new page will open. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Card details in the mentioned box.

5) Once you fill the details, click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.

6) The status of your Aadhaar-PAN will be displayed on the page. Example: Your PAN (PAN Aadhaar) is linked to Aadhaar number (Aadhar Number) if they are linked.

Read all the Latest Business News here