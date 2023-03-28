Aadhaar-PAN Linking Last Date Extended To June 30

PAN-Aadhaar Link: The last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is extended to June 30, 2023. The extension comes a few days before the current deadline was set to expire on March 31.

The Ministry of Finance said, “In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June, 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions. Notification to this effect is being issued separately."

Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961(the ‘Act’) every person who has been allotted a PAN as on 1st July, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before 31st March, 2023, on payment of a prescribed fee. Failure to do so shall attract certain repercussions under the Act w.e.f. 1st April, 2023. The date for intimating Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for the purpose of linking PAN and Aadhaar has now been extended to 30th June, 2023.

From July 01, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative and the consequences during the period that PAN remains inoperative will be as follows:

- no refund shall be made against such PANs;

- interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative; and

- TDS and TCS shall be deducted /collected at higher rate, as provided in the Act.

- The PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of Rs.1,000.

Those persons who have been exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking will not be liable to the consequences mentioned above. This category includes those residing in specified States, a non-resident as per the Act, an individual who is not a citizen of India or individuals of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year.

It is stated that more than 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar till date.

The government has made it mandatory for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar in order to file income tax returns.

Earlier the Income tax department had stated, “It is mandatory. Don’t delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative."

Is PAN-Aadhaar Link Mandatory?

Yes, linking PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory as per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The government has made it compulsory for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar to file their income tax returns. The deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended several times in the past, and the current deadline is June 30, 2023.

