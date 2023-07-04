Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaGST Council MeetingPF
Home » Business » Aadhaar-PAN Not Linked Yet? How to Make Your PAN Operative Now

Aadhaar-PAN Not Linked Yet? How to Make Your PAN Operative Now

You can now link your PAN-Aadhaar by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000. After paying the late fee, the individual needs to wait 30 days to renew their PAN cards.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 13:43 IST

New Delhi, India

The last date to fill out the ITR is July 31.
The last date to fill out the ITR is July 31.

The deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar was June 30. Previously, the deadline was March 31 which was later extended and yet, there are many people who didn’t link their PAN and Aadhaar cards. The Income Tax Department then decided that the date would not be further extended.

For individuals who have not linked their IDs, their PAN will become inoperative after June 30. The users will not be able to access services related to PAN cards. They will also not be able to fill out their Income Tax Returns (ITR) until they link their PAN with Aadhaar.

You can now link your PAN-Aadhaar by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000. After paying the late fee, the individual needs to wait 30 days to renew their PAN cards. This means that if an individual pays their late fee on July 4, then their PAN will be active again on August 3. The last date to fill out the ITR is July 31, making it difficult for taxpayers to fill out their returns in case they didn’t link their PAN and Aadhaar.

Advertisement

If individuals fail to fill out their ITR, there are consequences they might face. Individuals might need to pay Rs 5,000 as a late fee to fill out the ITR. Individuals might also need to pay an interest of 1% for every month of late filing under Section 234A.

If your PAN becomes inoperative, not only will you fail to fill out your ITR, but there are also other possible consequences, like:

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • You will not be able to issue your pending refunds.
    • Tax deductions will be at a higher rate.
    • Pending returns will not be issued.
    • Defective returns will not be possible due to the delay.

    To link your IDs, you need to visit the official website of the Income Tax Department and choose the ‘Link-Aadhaar’ option. Enter the required details and proceed with your payment. The payment will take place through e-Pay. Confirm your PAN/TAN, selecting Proceed, and ‘other receipts’ as an option for payment. After the completion of your payment, you need to wait for 30 days for your PAN to become active.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 12:40 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 13:43 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App