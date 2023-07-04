Aadhaar-PAN Not Linked Yet? How to Make Your PAN Operative Now

The deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar was June 30. Previously, the deadline was March 31 which was later extended and yet, there are many people who didn’t link their PAN and Aadhaar cards. The Income Tax Department then decided that the date would not be further extended.

For individuals who have not linked their IDs, their PAN will become inoperative after June 30. The users will not be able to access services related to PAN cards. They will also not be able to fill out their Income Tax Returns (ITR) until they link their PAN with Aadhaar.

You can now link your PAN-Aadhaar by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000. After paying the late fee, the individual needs to wait 30 days to renew their PAN cards. This means that if an individual pays their late fee on July 4, then their PAN will be active again on August 3. The last date to fill out the ITR is July 31, making it difficult for taxpayers to fill out their returns in case they didn’t link their PAN and Aadhaar.

If individuals fail to fill out their ITR, there are consequences they might face. Individuals might need to pay Rs 5,000 as a late fee to fill out the ITR. Individuals might also need to pay an interest of 1% for every month of late filing under Section 234A.

If your PAN becomes inoperative, not only will you fail to fill out your ITR, but there are also other possible consequences, like: