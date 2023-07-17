Aadhaar Toll Free: Get Enrolment, Complaint Status In a Few Seconds, Here's 1947 IVRS Service

Aadhaar toll free number: The toll-free number 1947 is the customer care number for the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). You can call this number to get help with your Aadhaar card, such as registering for an Aadhaar card, updating your Aadhaar card, or reporting a lost or damaged Aadhaar card. You can also call this number to file a complaint about the UIDAI or to give feedback.

UIDAI is a statutory authority established by the Government of India under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act. UIDAI is responsible for the implementation and management of the Aadhaar program, which is the world’s largest biometric identification system.

Recently, UIDAI announced adding new services on Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). Aadhaar card holders can call the UIDAI toll-free number 1947, 24×7 to find out their Aadhaar enrollment or update status, PVC card status or to receive information via SMS.

The 1947 toll-free number is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can call the number from anywhere in India.

To avail IVRS services, call 1947 and know your;

Enrolment/Aadhaar update status

Aadhaar PVC card status

Complaint status

Locate enrolment centre

Get information on your mobile through SMS

Aadhaar Services on SMS

“Aadhaar Services on SMS" enables Aadhaar number holders, who do not have access to internet/resident portal/m-Aadhaar etc. to use various Aadhaar services like Virtual ID generation/retrieval, Aadhaar lock/unlock, Biometric lock/unlock etc. through SMS.

The service can be availed by sending an SMS from registered mobile to 1947 in the format mentioned below:

To Generate – Virtual ID

GVID;Aadhaar-Number-last-4-digits

(For example if the Aadhaar number is 1234-5678-9123 then SMS – GVID 9123 and send it to 1947)

To Get OTP

If using Aadhaar Number: GETOTP;Aadhaar-NUMBER-last-4-digits

If using Virtual ID: GETOTP;Virtual ID-NUMBER-last-6-digits

To Lock Aadhaar

2 SMS are required to be sent for this facility.

SMS 1 : GETOTP;Aadhaar NUMBER-last-4-digits