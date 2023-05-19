Aadhaar Update: How To Verify Your Linked Mobile Number, Email ID

Aadhaar is one of the most important documents of an individual. It is linked with other important documents also like PAN and voter ID cards. So, the mobile number and email ID linked with Aadhaar have to be correct as OTPs are sent to that mobile number and email ID. Here’s how you can ensure that your Aadhaar has the correct mobile number and email ID linked with it:

How To Verify Mobile Number and Email ID On Aadhaar?

The facility can be availed under ‘Verify email/mobile Number’ feature on the official website (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/) or through mAadhaar App. It has been developed for the residents to verify that their own email/mobile number is seeded with their respective Aadhaar.

This feature gives confirmation to residents that email/mobile number under their knowledge is only seeded to respective Aadhaar. It also notifies the resident in case a particular mobile number is not linked, and informs residents to take necessary steps to update the mobile number, if they wish so.

In case the mobile number is already verified, residents will see a message like, ‘the mobile number you have entered is already verified with our records’, displayed on their screen.

In case a resident does not remember the mobile number, they have given during enrolment they can check the last three digits of the mobile on Verify Aadhaar feature on Myaadhaar portal or mAadhaar App.

To Verify Your Email ID and Mobile Number on Aadhaar, You Can Follow These Steps

Visit the UIDAI website: Go to the UIDAI website, https://uidai.gov.in/, and click on the “Verify Email/Mobile Number" option under the “Aadhaar Services" section

Enter Aadhaar number: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the space provided

Enter email ID or mobile number: Enter the email ID or mobile number that you want to verify

Get OTP: Click on the “Get One Time Password" button, and an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

Enter OTP: Enter the OTP in the space provided and click on the “Verify OTP" button

Verification successful: If the email ID or mobile number is successfully verified, you will receive a message confirming the same.