Aadhaar Linked With Bank: Can Someone Hack Your Account If They Know Aadhaar Number?

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued in India to its residents. It is one of the largest biometric identification systems in the world and is managed by the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Aadhaar is based on demographic and biometric information, including fingerprints, iris scans, and photographs, collected from Indian residents. The Aadhaar number serves as a proof of identity and address for various purposes, including opening bank accounts, applying for government schemes and subsidies, and filing income tax returns.

UIDAI manages the Aadhaar system in India. UIDAI is a statutory authority established under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, which was passed by the Parliament. The UIDAI is responsible for issuing Aadhaar numbers, collecting demographic and biometric information from residents, maintaining the Aadhaar database, and ensuring the security and privacy of the information collected.

With the seamless use of Aadhaar has seen a considerable growth for payments through the Aadhaar-based payments system and the document being used in banks and other services, the natural question that many face is the safety of their hard-earned money which they have parked in the bank accounts.

The UIDAI has clarified on the general queries of the Aadhaar card holders. For the query of someone hacking your bank account by knowing the Aadhaar number, the UIDAI has outlined a detailed answer on the official portal (https://uidai.gov.in/)

Can Someone Hack Into A Bank Account If They Know Your Aadhaar Number?

According to UIDAI’s ‘Aadhaar Myth Busters’ available on its official portal, this is absolutely false and just as by merely knowing your ATM card number, no one can withdraw money from the ATM machine; by knowing your Aadhaar number alone, no one can hack into your bank account and withdraw money. Your bank account is safe if you don’t part with your PIN/OTP given by banks.

UIDAI has urged card holders to be rest assured and there has not been a single case of financial loss due to Aadhaar. Aadhaar number alone cannot be used for banking or any other service.

UIDAI has data including biometrics, bank account, PAN, etc. Will it track my activities?

Ans: Absolutely false.

UIDAI database has only minimal information that you give at the time of enrolment or update. This includes your name, address, gender, date of birth, ten finger prints, two Iris scans, facial photograph, mobile number (optional) and email ID (optional).

Rest assured, UIDAI does not have your information about bank accounts, shares, mutual funds, financial and property details, health records, family, caste, religion, education, etc and will never have this information in its database.

In fact, Section 32(3) of the Aadhaar Act 2016 specifically prohibits UIDAI from controlling, collecting, keeping or maintaining any information about the purpose of authentication either by itself or through any entity. Aadhaar is an identifier, not a profiling tool.

Apart from the official online portal, UIDAI operates through various authorised enrollment agencies, which are responsible for collecting and verifying the demographic and biometric information of residents. These agencies are required to follow strict protocols and standards set by the UIDAI to ensure the accuracy and security of the information collected.

