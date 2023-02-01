'Aatmanirbhar, Will Strengthen India's Energy Sector': Gadkari Lauds 'Sapt Rishi', Shows Faith in Budget '23

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday showed faith in the Union Budget 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. Gadkari specifically pointed out to the 7 priorities adopted in the budget, also called ‘Sapt Rishi’ and said that the budget will surely boost the energy sector in India, with new-age infrastructure and a decline in imports.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Gadkari said, “Under the leadership PM Modi, this is the first budget in Amrit Kaal It envisions a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development will reach all sections and citizens, especially our youth, women, farmers, OBCs, SCs, and STs."

The seven priorities as listed by Sitharaman in the Sapt Rishi are: Inclusive Development, Reaching the Last Mile, Infrastructure and Investment, Unleashing the Potential, Green Growth, Youth Power, and Finance Sector.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Attractive Makeover’ of New Tax Regime with Slab Change in Budget 2023

Talking about the contributions of the Centre since 2014, Gadkari said, “The government’s efforts since 2014 have ensured a better quality of life for all citizens. The per capita income has doubled to 1.97 Lakh rupees and the Indian economy has moved to become 5th largest from 10th in the last 9 years."

Notably, the Centre has allocated Rs 20,700 Crore investment in the renewable energy sector, Rs 19,700 Crore for National Green Hydrogen Mission in Union Budget 2023-24. It has also enforced provisions for Vehicle Scrappage Policy for a sustainable and energy-efficient future, Gadkari said.

“The Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture will be built as open source, open standard, inter-operable public goods which will enable inclusive farmer-centric solutions, and support for agri-industry as well as start-ups," he said.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman provided an outlay of Rs 35,000 crore to achieve energy transition and net zero objectives and listed green growth among seven priorities of the government.

Advertisement

“I come to the fifth priority — green growth. The prime minister has given a vision for life, or lifestyle for the environment. To spur a movement for an environmentally conscious lifestyle, India is moving firmly for the panchamrit, the net zero carbon emission by 2070, usher in green industrial and economic transition. This budget builds on our focus on green growth," the finance minister said in her budget speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

For energy transition, she told the House that this budget provides for Rs 35,000 crore for priority capital investment towards energy transition and net zero objectives and an energy security by ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

Advertisement

Earlier in November, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 under the Paris Agreement at the United Nations climate conference COP26 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Read all the Latest Business News and Budget Live Updates here