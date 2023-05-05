Accenture India Chairperson Rekha Menon to Step Down; , Ajay Vij, Sandeep Dutta to Split Duties

IT and consulting major Accenture said that its chairperson in India, Rekha Menon, will retire on June 30 after a career spanning two decades at the company.

The company appointed Ajay Vij as the country managing director, and Sandeep Dutta as India market unit head. They will together take over Menon’s responsibilities at the company.

Accenture said that after a 20-year career at Accenture, Rekha M Menon, senior managing director and chairperson for Accenture in India will retire on June 30. The primary responsibilities of the chairperson will now be undertaken by the new appointees.

Menon’s roles during her time at the company included growing its business, as well as building relationships with stakeholders, including the industry, government, and clients. “She pioneered the India corporate citizenship strategy and championed the company’s inclusion and diversity agenda," Accenture said.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Rekha for her more than two decades of extraordinary leadership. She helped build a strong foundation for Accenture in India across many aspects of our business and leaves behind an outstanding legacy of accomplishments and impact for our clients, our people and our communities," Leonardo Framil, Chief Executive Officer for Growth Markets, said in a statement.

Vij, as country managing director, will expand his current responsibilities as the corporate services and sustainability lead for India to provide overall leadership and drive coordinated decision-making for key company priorities, it said.

Dutta, the India sales lead and now as head of Accenture’s India Market Unit, will be responsible for driving business and operations in the domestic market, focusing on growth, market differentiation, and clients. In an expansion of this role, Dutta will work with local business communities and represent Accenture with India industry and trade bodies.

“I would also like to congratulate Ajay and Sandeep on their well-earned appointments and new responsibilities. I and our entire Global Management Committee look forward to working closely with them to create significant value for our clients, people and communities in India and those clients we serve around the world," said Framil.

