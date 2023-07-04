Acting To Starting Her Own Cosmetics Brand, The Success Story Of Aashka Goradia

The acting industry is full of glam and money, and the ones who establish themselves here can go many a mile in their lives. But today, we are going to tell you about someone who left this glamorous world to start something of her own.

This is the story of Aashka Goradia, a successful entrepreneur, who started her career as a child actress. She was discovered at the age of 16 and she entered the limelight. Despite facing challenges, she managed to get some roles in television shows. She made her debut in Television with an Indian supernatural and psychological thriller television serial named Achanak 37 Saal Baad.

She then went on to appear in the shows like Bhabhi, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kayaamat, Kkusum and Laagi Tujhse Lagan, to name a few. She was most recently seen playing the role of Sapt-Roopa on the TV show Daayan. In 2016, the actress started her own production company. In 2012, she participated in Bigg Boss season 6 as a contestant. In 2019, the actress took a break from acting and tried her hands-on business. Today, she is one of the most successful entrepreneurs with her own line of clothing and accessories.

Advertisement

Aashka Goradia started her cosmetic and skincare brand named, Renee Cosmetics. In this competitive market of beauty products, the brand is establishing its own name, where consumers are loving the products and a newly created brand is able to fight with its rivals immediately after entering the market because of its branding and high-quality offerings.

Renee Cosmetics was established in 2019, with its headquarters in Ahmedabad. Being a made-in-India brand, Renee claims its product to be vegan and animal cruelty-free.