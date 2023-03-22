Home » Business » Adani Airports to Bid for More Airports in India: CEO Arun Bansal

Adani Airports to Bid for More Airports in India: CEO Arun Bansal

India is expected to privatise about a dozen more airports over the next few years

Reuters

March 22, 2023

New Delhi, India

In the last round of airport privatisation by the government, Adani Airports won bids to operate six airports.
India’s Adani Airports, part of billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, will bid for more airports in the country in its ambition to become the leading airport operator there, Chief Executive Arun Bansal said on Wednesday.

India is expected to privatise about a dozen more airports over the next few years and Bansal said the group would participate in the bidding.

first published: March 22, 2023, 13:11 IST
last updated: March 22, 2023, 13:11 IST
