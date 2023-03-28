The Employees Provident Fund Organization, or EPFO, has now made nominating beneficiaries an essential requirement for account holders. The EPFO launched the e-enrollment initiative to make the process of adding nominees more convenient for its members. Failure to register a nominee to your provident fund account will result in you not being able to benefit from all the facilities of EPFO. Account holders can enter the name of the nominee and other details online on the official website of EPFO. Let us guide you through the process.

To select a nominee in your account, you must first log in to the UAN EPFO website. After this, select ‘Manage’ and ‘e-nomination’ from the menu. Then select ‘Yes’ in Family Declaration. Complete the ‘Add household details’ section with your application information.

Advertisement

Next, fill in your address, and bank details, including the bank’s IFSC code and nominated account number, your Aadhaar number, date of birth, gender, the connection between you and the nominee and what your relationship is with them. Choose the Add row option if you only want to add one nomination; otherwise, select Save family data.

You can now add more than one nominee. Then click on ‘e-sign’ to generate OTP. OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar. After this enter, the OTP is received on your mobile phone and click submit. In this way, the nominee will be added to your EPFO account.

Nominees get their share of PF accumulations, EDLI, and pension payments for Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), EPS, and Employees’ Deposit-Linked Insurance (EDLI) account in the event of a member’s passing. Nominees are essential to all pension, insurance, and savings plans because of this.

Any person or group of people may be nominated if a member does not yet have a family at the time of the nomination; however, if the member later has a family, the original nomination is declared invalid, and a new nomination has to be filed by the member.

Read all the Latest Business News here