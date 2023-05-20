Meet Aditi Avasthi, Trailblazing EdTech Founder Giving Tough Competition To Big Players

Aditi Avasthi, the founder and CEO of edtech platform Embibe, is deeply passionate about improving the state of education in India. Embibe is an artificial intelligence edtech platform which is known for being an excellent online test prep tool for engineering and medical entrance exams. The Bengaluru-based startup is giving major players in the segment tough competition like Byju’s, Physics Wallah and Unacademy. The success of Embibe can be attributed to Aditi’s courage to dream big and her sheer will to prevail despite all the odds.

Born in Punjab’s Ludhiana, Aditi completed her BTech from Thapar University in 2003. She went on to pursue her MBA in finance and marketing from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

Advertisement

Aditi has worked at renowned firms like Tata Consultancy Services and Barclays. At Barclays, she worked as the Deputy Chief of Staff/Product and Strategy Head for the company’s mobile banking division in Africa.

As a student, Aditi had narrowly missed out on securing a coveted admission at IIT. The limitations that she faced in her own personal education experience invigorated her to solve the problem of sub-standardised and rigorous education techniques followed in India.

So, Aditi set up Embibe in 2012, with a singular mission — to democratise education in the country through a deep technology platform company. Embibe helps students crack some of the most competitive exams like NEET and IIT JEE by providing a dynamic self-updating curriculum, which is designed on the principles of self-learning.

Aditi’s edtech firm managed to make thousands of concepts from grade one to twelve more understandable by keeping artificial intelligence and data science at the core of the platform.

As part of its pilot project, Embibe was able to help a cohort of tribal students in Rajasthan qualify for top engineering colleges.

Advertisement

In 2018, Embibe was able to secure a $180-million investment from Reliance Industries. Reliance acquired 73 percent stake in the platform.

Aditi Avasthi has been able to make a massive impact in India’s edtech space. She was even heralded by BBC as one of the most influential women in India in 2017.