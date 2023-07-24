Affordable Housing Demand, Supply Shrink; Share Falls To 20% in H1 2023; MMR, Pune See Good Sales

While the Indian luxury homes segment is firing on all cylinders, affordable housing continues to languish due to pandemic-induced demand changes and various other factors. Both supply and demand for affordable housing are shrinking, according to a report by real estate consultant Anarock.

“At about 720 units, Hyderabad saw the least number of affordable homes sold in H1 2023 — a minuscule 2 per cent share of the total affordable housing sales in the top-7 cities," according to the report titled.

Among the top-7 cities, MMR and Pune saw the maximum affordable housing sales with 37 per cent (about 17,470 units) and 21 per cent (nearly 9,700 units) shares, respectively. NCR was close behind with around 8,680 affordable homes sold in H1 2023, comprising a 19 per cent share of all affordable homes sold in the top 7 cities in H1 2023.

Anuj Puri, chairman of ANAROCK Group, said, “The total sales share of this erstwhile poster-boy segment is down to about 20 per cent in H1 2023, against 31 per cent in the corresponding period in 2022. Of about 2.29 lakh units sold across the top-7 cities in H1 2023, just 20 per cent or nearly 46,650 units were affordable homes. Back in H1 2022, of approx. 1.84 lakh units sold, over 31 per cent or about 57,060 units were in the affordable category."

He added that it is not just that the pandemic derailed the growth of this once highly-hyped segment - other factors posed challenges to both buyers and developers of this category. For instance, with land deals soaring across the country, the cost of this basic input for all real estate has spiralled in tandem.

“It is becoming increasingly unviable for developers to buy land at higher prices to build low-margin mass housing. Other input costs have also risen inexorably in the last few years. Launching affordable housing projects has become singularly unattractive, especially since the monetisation potential of low-budget homes has also reduced due to shrinking demand for them," Puri said.

Lack of sound support infrastructure in the distant suburbs and the conspicuous absence of contemporary low-cost construction techniques are additional challenges for this segment.

According to the report, “As for affordable housing buyers, a majority are seen postponing purchase decisions due to rising real estate prices over the last one year. The lower demand also reflects in the new supply of affordable housing as developers have turned their focus on mid-range, premium and luxury projects which are in significantly higher demand."

Affordable Housing - New Supply Dynamics

ANAROCK Research data indicates that the total new supply share in the affordable category across the top-7 cities has declined from 23 per cent in H1 2022 to 18 per cent in H1 2023.

In terms of new supply across the top-7 cities, MMR, Pune and NCR saw the maximum new affordable housing supply in H1 2023, collectively accounting for 87 per cent of all affordable supply share.

MMR saw new affordable housing supply of approx. 23,965 units in H1 2023, against 13,480 units in H1 2022 — a 78 per cent increase in the period.

Pune saw about 5,200 new affordable units launched in H1 2023, down by 34 per cent from nearly 7,990 units launched in the year-ago period.