Gurugram-based realty firm Ganga Realty on Thursday said it will invest Rs 750 crore to develop its first affordable housing project, named ‘Tathastu’, in Gurgaon. The project is located in Sector 5, Sohna-Gurugram, sharing an easy connectivity with IGI Airport and KMP Expressway.

Ganga Realty will develop 14 towers with around 2,972 affordable units under the project. The project will offer 3BHK apartments and its carpet area is 645.73 sq ft and the super area will be 1,000 sq ft. The 3BHK configuration units have been priced at Rs 25.14 lakh in the project, according to a statement.

The project will be spread across around 22 acres. Its funding will come through several sources like internal monetary strengths and customer advances.

Vikas Garg, joint managing director of Ganga Realty, said the company is completely debt-free. The company has also revealed that the project is self-funded and is expected to be delivered by the first quarter of 2027.

The residential project will also comprise of several recreational amenities such as in-house commercial shops, elevated club house, swimming pool, kids-dedicated area, park along with many other amenities. There are also schools and shopping malls and other facilities in the vicinity.

Garg also said, “Sohna is primarily an end user driven market and, hence, have always had a sustained level of demand. Looking forward to the vision of Housing for All, Homes in affordable and mid segment budget is a must to fulfil the demand for housing in the country."

According to the company, the project has received massive customer engagement within just two days of its launch. The project is oversubscribed and has received an overwhelming response.

He further said, “The project though in affordable category will be built with best of construction technology and will have all the world class amenities. The entire investment would be met through internal accruals and customer advances."

