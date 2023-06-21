After IndiGo & Air India Deals, Akasa Air Now Places Order For 4 Boeing 737 Max Aircraft

After IndiGo’s historic 500 aircraft order in a single purchase deal, Akasa Air on Wednesday said it will acquire four more Boeing 737 Max planes and will announce a “three-digit" aircraft order later this year as part of its expansion plans.

These four planes will be in addition to the original order book of 72 Boeing 737 Max. While announcing the decision to buy four more planes on Wednesday, Akasa Air also said it is on course to announce another significant three-digit aircraft order by the end of 2023. The announcement was made at the ongoing Paris Air Show.

It is a follow-up to the already placed order of 72 aircraft taking it to a total of 76 aircraft which include 23 737-8s and 53 high-capacity 737-8-200 planes, the airline said in a release.

“As Akasa Air targets to commence international operations by the end of 2023, the additional order of four 737-8s will fortify the airline’s plans to strengthen its expansion strategy," it said.

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said the airline is excited to add four more Boeing 737-8 to support our international expansion, taking the initial order of 72 aircraft to 76 to be delivered in the next four years.

“In addition to supporting our rapid domestic expansion, these airplanes allow us to take full advantage of the category leading 737-8 aircraft with its unparalleled range, as we prepare our foray into international routes," Dube said.

According to him, Akasa Air set a benchmark in the 120-year history of global aviation by becoming the first airline to reach a fleet size of 19 aircraft in less than a year of operations.

The airline, which started flying in August last year, has 19 aircraft and the 20th plane is to join the fleet in July.

Brad McMullen, Boeing Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said this follow-on order by Akasa Air demonstrates the market-leading capabilities of the 737 MAX in the world’s fastest-growing commercial aviation market.

The efficiency and range of the 737-8 support Akasa Air’s plan to expand domestic and regional networks, McMullen said in a release issued by Boeing.

After having 20 planes in its fleet, the carrier expects to commence international operations by the end of 2023. It expects to have a total of 72 planes by March 2027.

The airline is looking at destinations in Southeast Asia, Middle East, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, among others, but is still in discussions with the government on the possible destinations.

In its release, Boeing said it’s customers have placed more than 1,000 orders and commitments for the company’s new commercial airplanes since July 2022. This includes over 750 737 MAX airplanes.

However, according to a Bloomberg report, funding remains an obstacle, after the death of Akasa Air’s billionaire founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and the failure of Go First.

On Tuesday, June 20, Air India also finalised a historic order for up to 290 Boeing aircraft at the Paris Air Show, following IndiGo’s Monday announcement of the largest-ever aircraft purchases by an airline, with an order of 500 narrow-body planes from Airbus.

During the Paris Air Show, a signing ceremony took place to commemorate the momentous acquisition of Boeing’s top-notch single-aisle and widebody jets, marking a significant milestone in the fleet renewal and expansion of Air India, the official statement read.